The Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market is expected to grow by $1.70 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 11.09% during the forecast period

09% during the forecast period. Our report on the oligonucleotide synthesis market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing research activities in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, increasing use of oligonucleotides as therapeutic and diagnostic tools, and the emergence of technological innovations in oligonucleotide synthesis.

The oligonucleotide synthesis market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The oligonucleotide synthesis market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

• Research and academic institutes

• Diagnostic laboratories

• Hospitals



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the increasing focus on r and d of new oligonucleotide therapeutics as one of the prime reasons driving the oligonucleotide synthesis market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing research funding and a rise in demand for low-cost and high-throughput oligonucleotide synthesis will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading oligonucleotide synthesis market vendors that include Agilent Technologies Inc., Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bio Synthesis Inc, Biotage AB, Danaher Corp., Eurofins Scientific SE, General Electric Co, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc., Kaneka Corp., LGC Ltd., Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc., Merck and Co. Inc., Mettler Toledo International Inc., QIAGEN NV, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc, Synbio Technologies, Syngene International Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Biogen Inc. Also, the oligonucleotide synthesis market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

