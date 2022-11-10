Surna Cultivation Technologies and Hydrobuilder Holdings Announce Strategic Alliance

Surna Cultivation Technologies LLC and Hydrobuilder Holdings LLC have entered into a non-equity strategic alliance to create a One-Stop-Shop for Cultivation Companies



Louisville, Colorado, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surna Cultivation Technologies LLC, a subsidiary of CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: CEAD), has entered into a non-equity strategic alliance, combining its industry leading controlled environment agriculture (CEA) systems engineering and technologies with Hydrobuilder Holdings’ expansive commercial-first omnichannel platform.

The alliance combines the strong architectural expertise, MEP design services, and curated line of HVACD products from Surna with Hydrobuilder Holdings facility programming (layouts) and deep catalogue of related consumables and equipment.

“Solidifying this relationship with Hydrobuilder Holdings is a breakthrough achievement for Surna,” stated Tony McDonald, Chairman and CEO of CEA Industries Inc. “Our combined offering can fully serve our customers with every conceivable service and product they would need to build out or refurbish an indoor cultivation facility. I am confident this will not only be of great value to our customers but will be a great source of growth for both our companies.”

“We have worked closely with Tony and the Surna team over the past few months to establish this value-added alliance that brings quality, convenience and simplicity to our customers,” said Dustin Bertram, Hydrobuilder Holdings’ Chief Commercial Officer. “Hydrobuilder Holdings brings decades of experience and a broad and deep catalogue of leading cultivation products, and we’re excited to expand our offerings to include Surna’s leading design services and HVACD products. The strength of our brands, combined with our technical expertise, industry knowledge and channel coverage will be a huge benefit for our customers.”

About Surna Cultivation Technologies

Surna Cultivation Technologies (www.surna.com), is an industry leader in CEA facility design and technologies. We provide full-service licensed architectural and mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) engineering services, carefully curated HVACD equipment, proprietary controls systems, air sanitization, lighting, and benching and racking products. Our team of project managers, licensed professional architects and engineers, technology and horticulture specialists, and systems integrations experts help our customers by precisely designing for their unique applications. Through our partnership with a certified service contractor network, we provide installation and maintenance services to assist in a smooth build-out and optimal facility performance. We have been providing solutions to indoor growers for over 16 years and have served over 800 cultivators with over 200 of them being large, commercial projects.

Headquartered in Louisville, Colorado, we leverage our experience in the industry to bring value-added solutions to our customers that help improve their overall crop quality and yield, optimize energy and water efficiency, and satisfy evolving state and local codes, permitting and regulatory requirements.

About Hydrobuilder Holdings LLC

Hydrobuilder Holdings is a leading omnichannel platform with 22 retail locations and 10 warehouses serving the $12.5 billion indoor and outdoor CEA and hydroponics industry, currently focusing on the $3.0 billion North American CEA market, and serving the entire spectrum of customers from hobbyists to the largest commercial growers through its online, retail and warehouse direct channels. The Company was formed in October 2020 and has since acquired six companies that are each market leaders across different sales channels and geographies: GreenCoast, a leading California hydroponics retailer; Hydrobuilder.com, a leading online retailer of hydroponics and horticultural supplies; Elevated Equipment Supply, a full-service equipment and supplies provider; Way to Grow, a Colorado-based retailer of aeroponic, hydroponic and greenhouse products; Home Grown Ventures, a manufacturer and distributor of a proprietary blend of water-soluble nutrients used for commercial agriculture; and New England Hydroponics, a Northeast-based retailer of lighting, climate control, tools, supplies, nutrients, and growing mediums. For more information, please visit https://hbhold.com/.

