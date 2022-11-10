The Global Polyamide Resins Market is expected to grow by $2.70 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.61% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Polyamide Resins Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360132/?utm_source=GNW

61% during the forecast period. Our report on the polyamide resins market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing application of polyamide resins in automotive industry, growing paper industry, and replacement of conventional resins with polyamide resins.

The polyamide resins market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The polyamide resins market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Reactive polyamide resins

• Non-reactive polyamide resins



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• APAC

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the capacity expansions for manufacturing raw materials as one of the prime reasons driving the polyamide resins market growth during the next few years. Also, growing popularity of bio-based polyamide resins and rising adoption of recycled polyamide resins will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on polyamide resins market covers the following areas:

• Polyamide resins market sizing

• Polyamide resins market forecast

• Polyamide resins market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading polyamide resins market vendors that include Arkema S.A., Ascend Performance Materials Operations LLC, BASF SE, Celanese Corp., Domo Chemicals GmbH, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Evonik Industries AG, Honeywell International Inc., Koch Industries Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, LANXESS AG, Merck KGaA, Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., Nexis Fibers AS, Solvay SA, Thomas Swan and Co. Ltd., Toray Industries Inc., Toyobo Co. Ltd., Unitika Ltd, and Ensinger GmbH. Also, the polyamide resins market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360132/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________