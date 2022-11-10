The Global Polymer Binder Market is expected to grow by $12.11 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.22% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Polymer Binder Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360131/?utm_source=GNW

22% during the forecast period. Our report on the polymer binder market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing use of polymer binders in coating formulation.

The polymer binder market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The polymer binder market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Architectural coatings

• Adhesives and sealants

• Textile and carpets

• Paper and board

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• The Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increase in preference for vertical integration among polymer binder vendors as one of the prime reasons driving the polymer binder market growth during the next few years. Also, increase in R&D activities and growing demand for lithium polymer batteries will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the polymer binder market covers the following areas:

• Polymer binder market sizing

• Polymer binder market forecast

• Polymer binder market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading polymer binder market vendors that include Anshika Polysurf Ltd, Arkema S.A., BASF SE, Celanese Corp., CH Polymers Oy, Chang Chun Group, D and L Industries Inc, Jesons Industries Ltd, Mayfair Biotech Pvt. Ltd., OMNOVA Solutions Inc., Shandong Hearst Building Material Co Ltd, Stahl Holdings BV, Synthomer Plc, The Dow Chemical Co., Toagosei Co Ltd, Trinseo PLC, Visen Industries Ltd, Wacker Chemie AG, and Zydex Inc. Also, the polymer binder market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360131/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________