Tremor International Produces In-Depth Forecast of 2022 FIFA World Cup Viewership Trends

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tremor International Ltd. (AIM/NASDAQ: TRMR), a global leader in data-driven video and Connected TV (“CTV”) advertising technology offering an end-to-end platform that enables advertisers to optimize their campaigns and media companies to maximize inventory yield, today announced the release of its 2022 World Cup Global Consumer Trends Report, comprising consumer surveys in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Malaysia and Singapore.*



FIFA anticipates that five billion people across the globe will tune into the 2022 FIFA World Cup which will take place in Qatar starting November 20. At a time when media viewing habits are dramatically evolving, the increasing rate of global CTV engagement provides the opportunity to maximize digital video advertising investment in the tournament across all screens. Tremor International’s report not only forecasts viewership trends, but also the factors that we believe drive fans to watch throughout and the benefits to brands which align with one of the world’s biggest sporting events.

“In the four years since the last FIFA World Cup, there have been massive shifts in viewer and consumer behavior, and we saw that evolution reflected in our research. The experiences that fans prioritize, their expectations for brands and the screens they plan to engage on, especially younger viewers, are all changing,” said Emily Barfuss, Chief Marketing Officer, Tremor International. “In particular, with the continued rise and sophistication of streaming video advertising, we’re seeing scaled opportunities for brands to reach hyper-engaged sports fans all over the world with precision and custom creative on the biggest screen in the house.”

Across the select markets, the report shows the largest share of viewers are still using cable to watch the matches: US (45%), CA (50%), UK (66%), DE (75%), AU (45%), MY (39%) and SG (37%). However, live viewership on streaming is gaining serious traction across all markets, particularly among younger viewers. For example, more US fans ages 25-34 are planning to watch on livestream (38%) than cable (33%). Other viewing options include social media or a combination of the three.

Below are some additional key takeaways from the report specific to each region:

United States

Nearly one-third of viewers (32%) are likely to purchase from a brand aligned with the FIFA World Cup

36% of viewers report that their brand sentiment increases for brands associated with the FIFA World Cup

35% of viewers would like ads to be entertaining, whereas only 15% of viewers would like ads to provide product information



United Kingdom

Fans will be tuning in to support their country and/or favorite team (66%) and to be part of the excitement and popularity of the event (62%)

82% of viewers are likely to prioritize watching the most important matches live rather than on-demand

Aside from watching at home (82%), 30% of viewers report that they plan on watching the event from a bar, pub or restaurant

50% of viewers intend to take at least one action around brands that are sponsoring the FIFA World Cup

More women are watching football (soccer) than ever before, with a 67% increase in female viewership from the Men’s FIFA World Cup 2014 to the Men’s Euros 2020



Germany

Beyond providing entertainment (26%), 24% of viewers report they would most like to see brands promote diversity in their ads

85% of viewers will watch content beyond live matches, like highlights and player interviews

93% of viewers report they will be watching on television, compared to tablets (10%), smart phones (14%) and laptops (13%)



Australia

72% of viewers aged 18-34 intend to take at least one action around brands that are sponsoring the FIFA World Cup

Women are getting into the game – 80% of female viewers intend to watch the FIFA World Cup Finals

Watching live is less of a priority in Australia than in other global markets surveyed, with 37% of viewers planning to watch on-demand

Nearly one-quarter (23%) of viewers report they will watch matches via smartphone

Malaysia

39% of viewers will be viewing matches on their smartphones

Most viewers will be tuning in live (84%), with the rest watching on-demand

Large public match screenings are a popular viewing option, attracting 29% of match viewers

56% of viewers think more favorably of brands that align with the FIFA World Cup

Singapore

The most popular viewing device, aside from TV (76%), is a laptop/desktop with 39% of viewers saying this is how they might tune in

64% of viewers are watching to be part of the excitement and popularity of the event

38% of viewers are likely to a discuss product/brand that is a sponsor of the FIFA World Cup



*This report was created using screening questions issued to each region. A sample size of 1500+ was surveyed in each region.

