Volkswagen Builds an All-Electric Office Chair

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles in Norway has created and built an office chair with many of the features from their cars. The chair can drive, has LED lights, driver assistance and an infotainment system — finally, office workers can experience something close to what people who use a car in their line of work experience every day.

The one-of-a-kind chair was launched recently, after months of tedious work and testing. It has an estimated range of 12 km so office workers can breeze to and from both coffee machines and meetings throughout the day — and with a top speed of 20 km/h, users would have no problem being first in line for lunch.

The LED lights are the main feature of the chair's exterior and give the recognizable Volkswagen look. Headlights were put in to brighten overtime evenings, and for the occasional office festivities, the chair is equipped with multi-colored Office Party Lights.

The chair even features a practical trunk in the back with 0.005 m3 of space. Perfect for things like a laptop, quarterly reports, and other documents relevant to an office job. More documents than the trunk can handle? No problem - the trailer hitch enables workers to drag them all around the office with ease.

It also has a rear-view camera, sensors on all sides, a seat heater, signal lights, a stereo, a storage trunk, and other things most people recognize from a commercial vehicle.

The chair will be available for test driving in locations throughout Norway in the coming months.

