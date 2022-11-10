The Global Glucosamine Market is expected to grow by $244.19 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.75% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Glucosamine Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360128/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the glucosamine market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing adoption of healthy eating habits, increasing number of vegan consumers, and consumer awareness regarding joint and bone health.

The glucosamine market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The glucosamine market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Nutritional supplements

• Food and beverages

• Dairy products



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increase in elderly population as one of the prime reasons driving the glucosamine market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing investments in R&D and rapidly growing healthcare industry will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on glucosamine market covers the following areas:

• Glucosamine market sizing

• Glucosamine market forecast

• Glucosamine market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading glucosamine market vendors that include Cargill Inc., Ethical Naturals Inc., Foodchem International Corp., GoldenShell Pharmaceutical, Jiaxing Hengjie Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd., KOYO CHEMICAL CO., LTD., NOW Health Group Inc., NutraLife, Panvo Organics Pvt. Ltd., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, STELLAR BIOSOL, TSI Group Ltd., Viatris Inc., Wellable Marine Biotech Holding Ltd, Yang Zhou Rixing Biotech Co Ltd, Yantai Dongcheng Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd, Zhejiang Aoxing Biotechnology Co. LTD., Zhejiang Chengyi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Kangduoli Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, and Cellmark AB. Also, the glucosamine market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360128/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________