The Global Microfluidics Technology Market is expected to grow by $29.41 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 19.42% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Microfluidics Technology Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360126/?utm_source=GNW

42% during the forecast period. Our report on the microfluidics technology market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing applications in molecular biology, advances in DNA sequencing increased use of microfluidic techniques, and a rise in cancer incidences demands novel methods of diagnosis and drug delivery.

The microfluidics technology market analysis includes material, end-user segment, and geographic landscape.



The microfluidics technology market is segmented as below:

By Material

• Polymer-based microfluidics

• Glass-based microfluidics

• Silicon-based microfluidics

• Others



By End-user

• Hospitals

• Diagnostic centers

• Academic institutes



By Geographic

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the growing use of microfluidics technology in cosmetics as one of the prime reasons driving the microfluidics technology market growth during the next few years. Also, emerging loc technology and increasing applications of microfluidics in drug delivery technologies will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the microfluidics technology market covers the following areas:

• Microfluidics technology market sizing

• Microfluidics technology market forecast

• Microfluidics technology market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading microfluidics technology market vendors that include Agilent Technologies Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Biocartis Group NV, BioFluidix GmbH, Blacktrace Holdings Ltd., Cellix Ltd., Danaher Corp., Elveflow, Epigem Ltd., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Fluigent SA, iBiochips, IDEX Corp., Illumina Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., QIAGEN NV, SMC Corp., Standard BioTools Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Also, the microfluidics technology market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360126/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________