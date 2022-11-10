The Global Dicamba Herbicide Market is expected to grow by $210.66 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.74% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Dicamba Herbicide Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360103/?utm_source=GNW

74% during the forecast period. The dicamba herbicide market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing use of dicamba to control the implications of weed, rising awareness of end-users regarding crop protection, and the rise in demand in developing countries.

The dicamba herbicide market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The dicamba herbicide market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Agriculture

• Lawn and turf

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• APAC

• North America

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the incentives and rewards offered to farmers for using dicamba as one of the prime reasons driving the dicamba herbicide market growth during the next few years. Also, the introduction of integrated pest management and shrinking arable land will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The market analysis presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. The dicamba herbicide market covers the following areas:

• Dicamba herbicide market sizing

• Dicamba herbicide market forecast

• Dicamba herbicide market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading dicamba herbicide market vendors that include Aero Agro Chemical Industries Ltd., Albaugh LLC, BASF SE, Bayer AG, Drexel Chemical Co., DuPont de Nemours Inc, Gharda Chemicals Ltd., Jiangsu Changqing Agrochemical Co. Ltd., Marubeni Corp., Nufarm Ltd., PBI Gordon Co. Inc., Shanghai Bosman Industrial Co. Ltd., Sharda Cropchem Ltd., Sinochem Group Co. Ltd., Syngenta Crop Protection AG, Tagros Chemicals India Pvt. Ltd., The Andersons Inc., and UPL Ltd. Also, the dicamba herbicide market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

