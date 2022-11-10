The Global Smart Pole Market is expected to grow by $13.83 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 19.88% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Pole Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360069/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the smart pole market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the smart pole that enables multiple functionalities, a rise in urban population, and an increase in air pollution.

The smart pole market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape.



The smart pole market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Retrofit installations

• New installations



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increasing number of smart cities as one of the prime reasons driving the smart pole market growth during the next few years. Also, the adoption of 5G technology to enhance smart pole efficiency and the growing popularity of EVs create demand for the installation of chargers in smart poles and will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading smart pole market vendors that include Acuity Brands Inc., ELKO EP Holding SE, Goldspar Australia Pty Ltd., Hubbell Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Lumca Inc., Mobile Pro Systems, MosChip Technologies Ltd., Norsk Hydro ASA, OMNIFLOW SA, Safepro AI video Research Labs Pvt. Ltd., Shanghai Sansi Electronic Engineering Technology Co. Ltd., Signify NV, Sunna Design SA, TEKVIHAAN ENGINEERING SOLUTIONS, Telelink City Ltd., The Jaquar Group, Valmont Industries Inc., and Wipro Lighting. Also, the smart pole market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

