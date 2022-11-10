The Global Hydrolyzed Collagen Market is expected to grow by $541.45 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.02% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hydrolyzed Collagen Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360040/?utm_source=GNW

02% during the forecast period. Our report on the hydrolyzed collagen market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing adoption of hydrolyzed collagen-based supplements to improve joint conditions and support bone health, growing awareness of health and beauty benefits availed from hydrolyzed collagen, and increasing demand from the cosmetics industry.

The hydrolyzed collagen market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The hydrolyzed collagen market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Health and nutrition

• Food and beverage

• Pharmaceutical

• Cosmetics

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing commercialization of drug delivery systems based on hydrolyzed collagen as one of the prime reasons driving the hydrolyzed collagen market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing demand and popularity for natural ingredients and growing e-commerce penetration in developing economies will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on hydrolyzed collagen market covers the following areas:

• Hydrolyzed collagen market sizing

• Hydrolyzed collagen market forecast

• Hydrolyzed collagen market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading hydrolyzed collagen market vendors that include Advanced BioMatrix Inc., Amicogen Co., Ltd., Aspen Naturals, BioCell Technology LLC, Collagen Solutions Plc, ConnOils LLC, Crescent Biotech, Ewald Gelatine GmbH, Foodchem International Corp., Foodmate Co. Ltd., Gelita AG, Gelnex, Koninklijke DSM NV, N R D Enterprises, Nippi Inc., Nitta Gelatin Inc., Rousselot SDN. BHD., SAS Gelatines Weishardt, Titan Biotech Ltd., and Vital Proteins LLC. Also, the hydrolyzed collagen market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360040/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________