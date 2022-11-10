Get After Your Bucket List This Black Friday; EF Ultimate Break to Discount Trips Up to 35%

BOSTON, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EF Ultimate Break (UB), a leader in immersive group-based Gen-Z and Millennial travel experiences, just announced its biggest Black Friday travel deals ever, and the savings are huge.

The sale will include doorbuster deals of up to $1,200 (or 35%) off select destinations known to top bucket lists — like Japan, Greek Islands, Bali, Egypt, Europe, and more.

The entire EF Ultimate Break experience, from finding a trip to booking a curated adventure, is designed to appeal to the evolving way Gen-Z and Millennials plan and experience travel. This includes flights and accommodations, airport transfers, meals, FOMO-inducing photo moments, an amazing Tour Director, the perfect amount of free time, and an engaging group environment perfect for making travel friends. Think epic trips, zero stress.

Starting today, Ultimate Black Friday deals are live through Nov. 28. Head to UB's website to get first dibs on the best deals of the year.

New trips being announced:

What's So Incredible About Group Travel With EF Ultimate Break?

Plan a Trip Stress Free: From handling all the stressful booking to payment plans to superhero Tour Directors, UB makes seeing the world simple for everyone. Because travel should be low on stress and big on adventure.

From handling all the stressful booking to payment plans to superhero Tour Directors, UB makes seeing the world simple for everyone. Because travel should be low on stress and big on adventure. Go Alone. Or With a Friend : Many travelers start solo but leave the trip with lasting friendships and a passion for travel.

Many travelers start solo but leave the trip with lasting friendships and a passion for travel. Choose From 65+ Global Destinations: Travelers can book itineraries across multiple continents and countries ranging from backpacker-style to Ultimate Plus (upgraded hotels, extra meals and only one roommate).

Travelers can book itineraries across multiple continents and countries ranging from backpacker-style to Ultimate Plus (upgraded hotels, extra meals and only one roommate). Flexible Payment Options: All trips offer competitive pricing and multiple interest-free payment plans to make traveling more accessible.

All trips offer competitive pricing and multiple interest-free payment plans to make traveling more accessible. 24/7 Support: Travelers get 24/7 emergency support from the global EF team.

Travelers can visit www.efultimatebreak.com for more information and to see all available trips. Check out some of the amazing destinations on EF Ultimate Break's Instagram and TikTok.

EF Ultimate Break:

EF Ultimate Break is the best way to experience the world for anyone 18-35. With 65+ trips, everything from airfare and accommodations to interest-free payment plans and daily breakfasts are included. As a proud part of EF Education First, EF Ultimate Break draws on 55 years of EF expertise to add amazing travel experiences to its growing tour portfolio. EF, the world leader in international education, has helped millions of people throughout its history learn a language, discover the world or earn an academic degree.

