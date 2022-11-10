BOLLINGER MOTORS ANNOUNCES OUR NEXT ENERGY AS BATTERY SUPPLIER FOR ELECTRIC COMMERCIAL TRUCKS

DETROIT, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Bollinger Motors , which recently became a majority owned company of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN ), has announced Our Next Energy will be supplying modular, linkable Aries battery packs to power its all-electric commercial platforms and chassis cabs.

“ONE battery packs are ideal for our commercial trucks, giving our customers the range they need,” said Robert Bollinger, founder and CEO of Bollinger Motors. “The fact they’ll be built in the US and in Michigan is a huge advantage for us going forward.”

Bollinger's all-electric Class 4 through Class 6 chassis cabs are designed to meet commercial customers’ needs in a segment that often requires large payloads, sufficient range, durability, and longevity.

“We are pleased to provide Bollinger commercial vehicles with industry-leading range, using our Aries LFP battery platform,” said Mujeeb Ijaz, founder and CEO of ONE. “The Aries LFP chemistry contains no nickel and cobalt, offering superior durability and daily charging up to 100% without compromise."

"Halting development of our batteries in-house and teaming up with O.N.E. is a win-win in both technological advancement and production logistics," says Bryan Chambers, COO of Bollinger Motors. "We've not only advanced the quality of our product, but moved our fleet delivery dates closer."

Bollinger Motors will first launch their Class 4 Chassis Cab which is designed to hold 1 or 2 battery packs, depending on the customer’s desired range needs. Class 5 Platforms for walk-in van upfits will follow. The packs are expected to be available for Bollinger’s anticipated start of production in late 2023.

Our Next Energy, Inc. (ONE) is a Michigan-based energy storage company focused on battery technologies that will radically accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles and expand the possibilities of next-level storage solutions. Our vision is simple: Double the range of electric vehicles; use safer, more sustainable raw materials; and establish a localized supply chain. This strategy will result in a reliable, cost-effective, and conflict-free supply chain.

Forward-Looking Statements

