The AngstromGroup Bolsters Leadership with new C-Suite Appointments

CLEVELAND, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The AngstromGroup, a family-operated marketing services provider (MSP), announced it bolstered the leadership team with the appointment of Cecil James to Chief Operating Officer and Tim Gailey to Chief Financial officer.



In these new positions, James will be responsible for all aspects of the print manufacturing process and operations at the full-service agency specializing in commercial printing and digital communication for local, national, and Fortune 500 clients. Gailey will oversee all financial operations.

“Cecil and Tim have been committed to this industry and AngstromGroup for decades,” said Sandy Angstrom, Owner and Chairman of The AngstromGroup. “They both have proven track records of putting the organization, our customers, and employees at the center of attention. Their guidance in these new positions and as executive committee members is crucial to the future of AngstromGroup.”

James joined the pre-press department at AngstromGraphics, the print division of the AngstromGroup, in 1997 and recently served as CTO. Before that, he was consistently promoted into various positions, including divisional pre-press manager, manager of the IT department, and customer service department manager. He also worked in AngstromGraphics and AngstromDirect press rooms, bindery, shipping and receiving, and digital printing departments.

Gailey joined AngstromGraphics in 2008 as a general accounting manager and also served as controller. Before joining AngstromGraphics, he managed tax and audit operations at Arthur Anderson and served as a controller for another printing company.

The AngstromGroup commercial printing and direct mail facility in Cleveland, Ohio, has been in operation for over a century and was purchased in 2009 by Founder Wayne R. Angstrom. After Wayne’s passing in November 2022, his sons Carl and David Angstrom, along with son-in-law David Neumann took over running the business. Wayne’s loving wife, Sandy, now owns and leads the company as Chairman.

The highly diversified company offers a wide array of print, omnichannel, and marketing solutions managed by a carefully assembled team of industry-leading professionals. The team's expertise spans print, design, digital applications, photography, mailing solutions, branding, and digital campaigns.

“The quality AngstromGraphics delivers touches almost everyone in the US, including anyone who has ever been in a grocery store,” said Cecil James, COO AngstromGroup. “As COO, I look forward to helping perfect the experience we deliver our clients while continuing the family-first focus that Wayne Angstrom instilled in me –and all employees—since the day I joined the company.”

“AngstromGroup delivers a unique combination of industry-leading printing capabilities with the quality of service you expect from a family-run organization,” said Tim Gailey, CFO, AngstromGroup. “I look forward to continuing this track record while helping lead the company through the next growth phase.”

For more information on The AngstromGroup, visit https://www.theangstromgroup.com/.

About The AngstromGroup

AngstromGraphics

Based in Cuyahoga Heights (Cleveland), Ohio, AngstromGraphics is an industry leader in commercial printing, design, and mailing solutions (including data processing, list management, and multi-media fulfillment services). The company supports short- and long-run production, including, W2P (web-to-print), digital cut sheet, continuous ink jet, conventional sheet-fed, LED UV sheetfed, and web offset printing from a 285,000 sq. ft manufacturing facility. The company also provides complete bindery, direct mail personalization, fulfillment, and eCommerce Solutions.

AngstromCreative

A division of The AngstromGroup, AngstromCreative specializes in four pillars of creative solutions - Digital, Design, Photography, and Video. Our team offers various services that enable us to be your ONE partner for Traditional, Digital Marketing, Brand development, Mobile app development, Web services, Catalog Production, Prepress, and content creation in our 18,000 sq. ft. photography and video studio or on location.

The AngstromCreative team works seamlessly to develop consumer- and brand-centric content that engages and creates conversion-focused impact across various marketing channels. We develop partnerships that ensure the success of your brand.

AngstromDirect

AngstromDirect, formerly New Channel Direct, was acquired by The Angstrom Group in 2016 and relocated to Cuyahoga Heights (Cleveland), Ohio. The acquisition greatly expanded previous data processing and list management capabilities by incorporating comprehensive target market solutions, direct mail campaigns, personalized URLs, QR Codes, e-mail marketing, and mobile text messaging services, providing Customers with a broader list of service offerings within the direct mail and omnichannel marketing verticals.

The AngstromGroup is a woman-owned company, certified ISO 9001:2015, G7 Master, a member of The Forest Stewardship Council, and a Rain Forest Alliance Company. A commercial printing and digital communications service provider offering exceptional service to our customers.

For additional information, please contact The AngstromGroup: lmilner@angstromgraphics.com.