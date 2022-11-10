HealthMe Adds Largest Independent Orthopedic Practices in Texas and California

NAPLES, Fla., Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthMe (https://healthmedocs.com) announced today that their price transparency and direct-pay platform has been selected by the largest independent orthopedic practices in Texas and California, in addition to several prestigious groups all recognized for their quality and outcomes. Golden State Orthopedics & Spine (GSOS), the Fondren Orthopedic Group (a division of OrthoLoneStar), and the Newport Orthopedic Group, the largest orthopedic and musculoskeletal group in coastal Orange County have all signed partnership agreements with HealthMe in the past 30 days.

This expansion signals the rapid growth of the HealthMe client base coupled with a nationwide expansion building upon a foundation of leading orthopedic practices in the Southeast US including the Center for Sports Medicine and Orthopaedics (CSMO) in Chattanooga, TN, OrthoSC, Tennessee Orthopedic Clinics, and more. As a result, HealthMe has developed one of the largest networks of US orthopedic surgeons, in practices ranging from 1 to 150 surgeons, that serve the growing population of self-pay patients.

"At GSOS, we are committed to bringing innovative, customized care to every patient, and an important part of that commitment is to present transparent pricing for our care," commented KC Campion, CEO of GSOS. "As price transparency becomes a key driver in the national healthcare conversation, it's vital that we anticipate changes in the healthcare landscape and reduce the complications of compliance around new federal and state regulations on price transparency. HealthMe is the right digital health partner to help us take the lead in this effort."

Michael Havig, MD, CEO and founder of HealthMe commented, "With the rapid growth of high-deductible health plans and self-insured small business, patients are becoming more proactive in their search for quality health care with pricing that is both easy to understand and is affordable." HealthMe believes that doctors should optimize their time focused on patient care and office staff should be more engaged with patients instead of complex paperwork. "Our mission is to help our partners achieve these goals, and our sustained and rapid growth is a testament to that effort."

About HealthMe™

Price transparency experts and transformers of the patient payment experience, HealthMe™ (https://healthmedocs.com) delivers an online platform that gives medical groups and practices a simple and proven solution to serve the growing population of Direct-Pay patients and health consumers. Founded and developed by doctors, HealthMe's revenue accelerator platform combines the best features of a consumer-friendly online marketplace with the security of a specialized healthcare payment processing solution. With validated success in automating the process of Good Faith Estimates (GFE's), HealthMe is the first company to provide GFE's in eleven languages. HealthMe helps patients find the best healthcare options while saving money on their care while streamlining administrative process for overburdened staff.

Contact Information:

Darrell Atkin

VP Marketing

datkin@healthmedocs.com

760-390-6036



