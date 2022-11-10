Roshambo announces BSC support for its popular GameFi platform along with their first NFT sale date

Singapore, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roshambo BSC Verision will launch at 12:00 pm (UTC)on November 11. Roshambo is a multichain web3 entertainment app with socialFi and gameFi elements that aims to provide the best experience possible for the gameFi community. This project is not a typical play-to-earn platform; the Roshambo platform includes revolutionary features in addition to games, events, tournaments, and NFTs. Many surprises await the gameFi community.



BSC Support:

Roshambo is a multichain web3 gamefi platform that will soon incorporate BNB chain and completely develop the BNB chain ecosystem; nevertheless, with today's expansion to accommodate Binance Smart Chain (BSC), Roshambo has become more available to gamers all over the world.

Roshambo has not only increased user reach, but also platform, security, and stability, expanding the mission to allow gamers to play in a completely decentralized platform with unrestricted access to profits.

The collaboration demonstrates Roshambo's commitment to providing users with a high-quality Web3 GameFi platform. Roshambo has primarily pioneered the development of new ideas and added value to the Binance Smart Chain, resulting in one of the most enjoyable and winning experiences in this version.

NFT sale

The owners of the NFTs are granted numerous benefits in the Roshambo ecosystem. Some special activities has been planned for NFT holders. Listed here four advantages for holders:

1.As game props on the platform.

2.Mine Roshambo’s token BZG.

3.Tournament tickets for each season are available with the chance of winning the big prize.

4.Have a good chance of being the Guild during the tournaments, because starting with a higher ranking can increase the chances of winning the big prize.





The Roshambo's vision:

The main goal is to provide users with a more efficient and robust experience. With today's advancements in Roshambo, it is constantly improving the already high-quality web3 GameFi platform.

Roshambo wants to provide a fantastic gaming platform for gamers and crypto fans; breaking paradigms in this new generation of GameFi apps, providing an excellent economic cycle for the money. Users will discover a perfect way to invest and have fun with just one click.

Roshambo's Community

With Roshambo's community growing to over 13 thousand followers on Twitter, 12 thousand followers on Discord, and 6 thousand followers on Telegram, the game is unquestionably a growing success. Roshambo is also delighted to work with the users and new partnerships, and now everyone can enjoy this GameFi platform anywhere with more security. That's why Trusting in the community and the support of the partnerships; Roshambo is pushing forward with launching the BSC version.

Roshambo values its community and appreciates any comments or feedback. Also, we’ve considered all of the feedback from the first round of testing. Roshambo will continue to use these strategies to hear from users to make experiences more interactive and profitable.

Roshambo guild is coming with an Airdrop event.

Roshambo allows users to establish and join guilds. Now the community has the opportunity to start a guild and lead its guild. Every week, the Roshambo team will add up all of the bets from each guild (PVE mode only). 100,000 BZG will wait for the first ten guilds to clap up, and the results will be displayed in real-time once a week. Stay tuned for more details about this event.

The tokens will be distributed to the community from the start of the primary airdrop event. Additionally, once the Roshambo token starts trading on an exchange, this first contact with tokens (BZG) will be encouraged to raise awareness and aid the project in reaching a larger audience; the plan is to distribute these tokens to thousands or hundreds of wallet addresses. The users will be more likely to interact with Roshambo to find out how to exchange the free tokens for anything else.

1. How can users profit from Roshambo?

Roshambo believes in the philosophy of win-win, which is why a perfect ecosystem is created to earn profits; based on this concept, most of the tokens will remain in the platform, filling the pool and making a good economic cycle. Gamers will earn money by interacting with the products and various events that Roshambo will hold, not only with new games but also with the weekly tournament, and you can win a large prize from the pool.

Long-term users can invest in the pool and profit from the player's activities or buy the exclusive NFTs and wait for the price to rise before selling in the secondary market.

Inviting new friends is a great way to earn money in Roshambo; any activity on the platform will pay you back. What are you waiting for? Invite more friends and have a great time playing to win!

2. Roshambo has the potential to be a top-tier GameFi platform.

The primary criteria and goals as a Web3 platform are transparency, fairness, and decentralization. Because of the contract and the blockchain, it knows where every penny is. Based the BSC ecosystem, which is more efficient for developers, it contributes to creating an enjoyable platform for the users. Another benefit is a large number of devoted users; compatibility with the ETH ecosystem will create the ideal environment for Roshambo to become an AAA GameFi platform.





Website: https://bsc.roshambo.fun/

