FARE and Sifter Announce Grocery Shopping Technology for the Food Allergy Community

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FARE (Food Allergy Research & Education), the nation's leading non-profit organization engaged in food allergy advocacy and the largest private funder of food allergy research, and Sifter SP, Inc., a leader in food and nutrition digital technology, announce a partnership that will help make grocery shopping easier and less time-consuming.

Food shopping is a major challenge for more than 85 million Americans with food allergies and intolerances. Now, using Sifter's robust, science-based shopping platform, food-allergic individuals and families can make better food decisions and save hours of time when grocery shopping. In addition, the platform is accurate and easy to use, giving peace of mind to those with even the most restrictive dietary challenges.

Specifically, the FARE-Sifter partnership recognizes that many individuals with food allergies are also challenged by other diet-related health conditions. The Sifter shopping platform, available on the FARE homepage, will allow a person with complex diet needs—for example, a dairy intolerance, a nut allergy, and diabetes—to discover a wider variety of suitable foods when shopping online or in-store. Built by a team of Sifter nutrition experts and software developers and powered by algorithms that support dietary standards of practice, the Sifter technology is designed to help the food allergy community make better food decisions and also take the fear out of grocery shopping.

"We are so excited to be partnering with Sifter," said Sung Poblete, PhD, RN, CEO of FARE. "Grocery shopping for members of the food allergy community has always been challenging due to the scrutiny necessary in reading ingredient labels. With the technology behind Sifter's new platform, the chore of food shopping won't be so difficult."

"FARE is an ideal partner for Sifter. Their commitment to helping people with food allergies perfectly aligns with Sifter's mission of making healthy eating easy for everyone. The FARE-Sifter partnership will help millions of people shop with ease and confidence for allergen-free foods," said Judy Seybold, Chief Nutrition Officer, Sifter.

You can visit the Sifter-powered platform which is available on the FARE site here.

About FARE: FARE (Food Allergy Research & Education) is the nation's leading non-profit engaged in food allergy advocacy as well as the largest private funder of food allergy research. FARE's innovative education, advocacy and research initiatives transform the future of food allergy through new and improved treatments and prevention strategies, effective policies and legislation, and novel approaches to managing the disease. To learn more, visit: foodallergy.org.

About Sifter: Pioneering grocery e-commerce entrepreneurs Andrew and Thomas Parkinson, founders of Peapod and ItemMaster, created Sifter, a Nutrition as a ServiceTM technology company to make healthy eating easy for everyone. Sifter technology gives retailers and health-oriented companies the ability to offer consumers a fast, scientifically accurate way to find foods that match their unique dietary preferences and food avoidance needs. See how it works by downloading the mobile app. For businesses seeking to leverage Sifter functionality, visit Sifter.solutions.

