American Institutes for Research Experts to Present at Association for Public Policy Analysis and Management Fall Research Conference

Arlington, Va., Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Experts from the American Institutes for Research (AIR) will present at several sessions during the Association for Public Policy Analysis and Management (APPAM) Fall Research Conference, being held November 17-19 at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C.

APPAM is a professional organization dedicated to improving public policy and management by fostering excellence in research, analysis and education. The theme of this year’s Fall Research Conference is Advancing Policy Research with Cross-Disciplinary Perspectives and is designed to engage experts across various disciplines to better understand complex challenges and improve policy research.

AIR experts will present on a variety of subjects across the institution’s topic areas, including teacher staffing, early literacy, international agriculture policy and the effects of climate change, maternal and child health, data use and much more.

Additionally, AIR is co-sponsoring the Equity & Inclusion Fellowship Award luncheon to honor student and young professional cohorts. The luncheon, which is invitation only, will feature a keynote presentation by Lanikque Howard, director in the Office of Community Services, Administration for Children and Families, which is part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

A full list of sessions featuring AIR experts and/or AIR work is below, with date, location and time (all times Eastern Standard Time). To view all sessions at the APPAM 2022 Fall Research Conference, see the online program.

Thursday, November 17, 2022

8:30 – 10:00 a.m.

Panel Discussion: Local Immigration Enforcement Effects on Native and Migrant Populations

Location: Washington Hilton, First Floor, Shaw

AIR Discussant: Umut Ozek

Panel Discussion: Supporting Agricultural Households in Developing Countries

Location: Washington Hilton, Terrace Level, Gunston West



AIR Organizer: Juan Bonilla

AIR Presenter/Author: Paula Dias

AIR Presenter/Author: Juan Bonilla

Panel Discussion: State Policies and Achievement Gaps

Location: Washington Hilton, Concourse Level, Monroe

AIR Presenters/Authors: Angelica Herrera, Marshall Garland, David Osman and Amy Feygin

Panel Discussion: Health Effects of Non-Health Programs

Location: Washington Hilton, Concourse Level, Georgetown West

AIR Presenter/Author: Farhan Majid

10:15 – 11:45 a.m.

Panel Discussion: Addressing Food Insecurity in Higher Education

Location: Washington Hilton, Concourse Level, Monroe

AIR Discussant: Vanessa Coca

Friday, November 18, 2022

8:00 – 10:00 a.m.

Equity & Inclusion Fellowship Breakfast: Career Opportunities in Applied Research and Technical Assistance (Invitation Only)

Location: Washington Hilton, Concourse Level, International Ballroom East

AIR Panelists: Amanda Latimore and Kerstin Le Floch

8:30 – 10:00 a.m.

Panel Discussion: Leveraging Administrative Data to Examine Policy Relevant Issues Impacting Understudied Students

Location: Washington Hilton, Concourse Level, Lincoln West

AIR Panel Chair: Roddy Theobald

Panel Discussion: Methods and Application of Natural Language Analysis of Text Data

Location: Washington Hilton, Lobby Level, Oak Lawn

Paper: Using NLP-Based Methods with Process Data to Explore Student Accessibility Feature Use Behavior in Mathematics

AIR Presenters/Authors: Ruhan Circi, Burhan Ogut and Juanita Hicks

1:45 – 3:15 p.m.

Panel Discussion: The Effects of Early Literacy Policies

Location: Washington Hilton, Concourse Level, Cabinet Room

AIR Panel Chair: Umut Ozek

Panel Discussion: Teacher Labor Markets and COVID-19

Location: Washington Hilton, Concourse Level, Jefferson West

AIR Presenters/Authors: Dan Goldhaber and Roddy Theobald

3:30 – 5:00 p.m.

Panel Discussion: Heterogeneity in Teacher Preferences for Schools and School Staffing Challenges

Location: Washington Hilton, Concourse Level, Monroe Room

AIR Presenters/Authors: Dan Goldhaber and Roddy Theobald

Saturday, November 19, 2022

8:30 – 10:00 a.m.

Panel Discussion: Assessing Ecosystem and Climate Policies and Actions

Location: Washington Hilton, First Floor, Rock Creek

AIR Presenter/Author: Rosa Castro Zarzur

10:15 – 11:45 a.m.

Panel Discussion: Employment and Substance Use: Policy and Program Interventions

Location: Washington Hilton, First Floor, Rock Creek

AIR Presenter/Author: Amanda Latimore

Panel Discussion: Maternal and Child Well-Being in Families with Low Incomes

Location: Washington Hilton, Terrace Level, Gunston

AIR Panel Chair: Farhan Majid

Panel Discussion: Difficult Data Collection Problems: Administrative and Survey Data

Location: Washington Hilton, Lobby Level, Oak Lawn

AIR Presenter/Author: Lucy Cutting

Panel Discussion: Issues in the Implementation of Early Literacy Laws

Location: Washington Hilton, Concourse Level, Lincoln East

AIR Presenters/Authors: Eric Larsen, Rachel Garret and Melissa Arellanes

Panel Discussion: Student-Teacher Relationships and Student Experiences

Location: Washington Hilton, Concourse Level, Lincoln West

AIR Presenters/Authors: Ben Backes, Dan Goldhaber, James Cowan and Roddy Theobald

Panel Discussion: Impacts from Nudge Interventions on Student and Family Outcomes

Location: Washington Hilton, Concourse Level, Jefferson West

AIR Presenters/Authors: Lyzz Davis, Christina LiCalsi, Laura Stein, Amani Talwar, Scott Houghton and Jill Bowdon

12:00 – 1:30 p.m.

Saturday Poster Luncheon

Location: Washington Hilton, Terrace Level, Columbia Ballroom

AIR Presenter/Author: Farhan Majid

AIR Presenters/Authors: Burhan Ogut and Darrick Yee

1:45 – 3:15 p.m.

Panel Discussion: Accountability and School Turnaround Under the Every Student Succeeds Act

Location: Washington Hilton, Concourse Level, Monroe

AIR Organizer: Drew Atchison

AIR Panel Chair: Umut Ozek

AIR Discussant: Kerstin Le Floch

AIR Presenters/Authors: Steven Hurlburt, Andrea Boyle, Amanda Danks, Drew Atchison, Kerstin Le Floch and Kylie Klein

AIR Presenters/Authors: Drew Atchison, Katie Hyland, Damon Blair, Anna Healy, Kerstin Le Floch and Umut Ozek

Panel Discussion: Selected Topics on Maternal and Child Health

Location: Washington Hilton, Concourse Level, Georgetown West

AIR Discussant: Farhan Majid

3:30 – 5:00 p.m.

Panel Discussion: CTE Teacher Preparation, Retention, and Student Outcomes

Location: Washington Hilton, Concourse Level, Jefferson East

AIR Organizer and Panel Chair: Roddy Theobald

AIR Presenters/Authors: Roddy Theobald and Dan Goldhaber

Panel Discussion: National Policies in Different Contexts

Location: Washington Hilton, Concourse level, Lincoln West

AIR Discussant: Drew Atchison

