American Institutes for Research Experts to Present at Association for Public Policy Analysis and Management Fall Research Conference

Arlington, Va., Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Experts from the American Institutes for Research (AIR) will present at several sessions during the Association for Public Policy Analysis and Management (APPAM) Fall Research Conference, being held November 17-19 at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C.
APPAM is a professional organization dedicated to improving public policy and management by fostering excellence in research, analysis and education. The theme of this year’s Fall Research Conference is Advancing Policy Research with Cross-Disciplinary Perspectives and is designed to engage experts across various disciplines to better understand complex challenges and improve policy research.
AIR experts will present on a variety of subjects across the institution’s topic areas, including teacher staffing, early literacy, international agriculture policy and the effects of climate change, maternal and child health, data use and much more.
Additionally, AIR is co-sponsoring the Equity & Inclusion Fellowship Award luncheon to honor student and young professional cohorts. The luncheon, which is invitation only, will feature a keynote presentation by Lanikque Howard, director in the Office of Community Services, Administration for Children and Families, which is part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
A full list of sessions featuring AIR experts and/or AIR work is below, with date, location and time (all times Eastern Standard Time). To view all sessions at the APPAM 2022 Fall Research Conference, see the online program.
Thursday, November 17, 2022
8:30 – 10:00 a.m.
Panel Discussion: Local Immigration Enforcement Effects on Native and Migrant Populations
Location: Washington Hilton, First Floor, Shaw
AIR Discussant: Umut Ozek
Panel Discussion: Supporting Agricultural Households in Developing Countries
Location: Washington Hilton, Terrace Level, Gunston West
AIR Organizer: Juan Bonilla
AIR Presenter/Author: Paula Dias
- Paper: The Impacts of Input Provision, Trainings, and Social Networks on Crop Adoption: Evidence from Tanzania
AIR Presenter/Author: Juan Bonilla
Panel Discussion: State Policies and Achievement Gaps
Location: Washington Hilton, Concourse Level, Monroe
AIR Presenters/Authors: Angelica Herrera, Marshall Garland, David Osman and Amy Feygin
Panel Discussion: Health Effects of Non-Health Programs
Location: Washington Hilton, Concourse Level, Georgetown West
AIR Presenter/Author: Farhan Majid
10:15 – 11:45 a.m.
Panel Discussion: Addressing Food Insecurity in Higher Education
Location: Washington Hilton, Concourse Level, Monroe
AIR Discussant: Vanessa Coca
Friday, November 18, 2022
8:00 – 10:00 a.m.
Equity & Inclusion Fellowship Breakfast: Career Opportunities in Applied Research and Technical Assistance (Invitation Only)
Location: Washington Hilton, Concourse Level, International Ballroom East
AIR Panelists: Amanda Latimore and Kerstin Le Floch
8:30 – 10:00 a.m.
Panel Discussion: Leveraging Administrative Data to Examine Policy Relevant Issues Impacting Understudied Students
Location: Washington Hilton, Concourse Level, Lincoln West
AIR Panel Chair: Roddy Theobald
Panel Discussion: Methods and Application of Natural Language Analysis of Text Data
Location: Washington Hilton, Lobby Level, Oak Lawn
Paper: Using NLP-Based Methods with Process Data to Explore Student Accessibility Feature Use Behavior in Mathematics
AIR Presenters/Authors: Ruhan Circi, Burhan Ogut and Juanita Hicks
1:45 – 3:15 p.m.
Panel Discussion: The Effects of Early Literacy Policies
Location: Washington Hilton, Concourse Level, Cabinet Room
AIR Panel Chair: Umut Ozek
Panel Discussion: Teacher Labor Markets and COVID-19
Location: Washington Hilton, Concourse Level, Jefferson West
AIR Presenters/Authors: Dan Goldhaber and Roddy Theobald
3:30 – 5:00 p.m.
Panel Discussion: Heterogeneity in Teacher Preferences for Schools and School Staffing Challenges
Location: Washington Hilton, Concourse Level, Monroe Room
AIR Presenters/Authors: Dan Goldhaber and Roddy Theobald
Saturday, November 19, 2022
8:30 – 10:00 a.m.
Panel Discussion: Assessing Ecosystem and Climate Policies and Actions
Location: Washington Hilton, First Floor, Rock Creek
- Paper: Transitioning from Collective to Private Land Rights: Experimental Evidence on Tenure Security, Investments, and Agricultural Production
AIR Presenter/Author: Rosa Castro Zarzur
10:15 – 11:45 a.m.
Panel Discussion: Employment and Substance Use: Policy and Program Interventions
Location: Washington Hilton, First Floor, Rock Creek
AIR Presenter/Author: Amanda Latimore
Panel Discussion: Maternal and Child Well-Being in Families with Low Incomes
Location: Washington Hilton, Terrace Level, Gunston
AIR Panel Chair: Farhan Majid
Panel Discussion: Difficult Data Collection Problems: Administrative and Survey Data
Location: Washington Hilton, Lobby Level, Oak Lawn
AIR Presenter/Author: Lucy Cutting
Panel Discussion: Issues in the Implementation of Early Literacy Laws
Location: Washington Hilton, Concourse Level, Lincoln East
- Paper: Issues in the Implementation of Early Literacy Laws - Effects of Reclassifying English Learner Students on Student Achievement in New Mexico
AIR Presenters/Authors: Eric Larsen, Rachel Garret and Melissa Arellanes
Panel Discussion: Student-Teacher Relationships and Student Experiences
Location: Washington Hilton, Concourse Level, Lincoln West
- Paper: School Climate and Student-Teacher Relationships: Effects on Academic Outcomes and Differences by Race
AIR Presenters/Authors: Ben Backes, Dan Goldhaber, James Cowan and Roddy Theobald
Panel Discussion: Impacts from Nudge Interventions on Student and Family Outcomes
Location: Washington Hilton, Concourse Level, Jefferson West
AIR Presenters/Authors: Lyzz Davis, Christina LiCalsi, Laura Stein, Amani Talwar, Scott Houghton and Jill Bowdon
12:00 – 1:30 p.m.
Saturday Poster Luncheon
Location: Washington Hilton, Terrace Level, Columbia Ballroom
AIR Presenter/Author: Farhan Majid
AIR Presenters/Authors: Burhan Ogut and Darrick Yee
1:45 – 3:15 p.m.
Panel Discussion: Accountability and School Turnaround Under the Every Student Succeeds Act
Location: Washington Hilton, Concourse Level, Monroe
AIR Organizer: Drew Atchison
AIR Panel Chair: Umut Ozek
AIR Discussant: Kerstin Le Floch
AIR Presenters/Authors: Steven Hurlburt, Andrea Boyle, Amanda Danks, Drew Atchison, Kerstin Le Floch and Kylie Klein
AIR Presenters/Authors: Drew Atchison, Katie Hyland, Damon Blair, Anna Healy, Kerstin Le Floch and Umut Ozek
Panel Discussion: Selected Topics on Maternal and Child Health
Location: Washington Hilton, Concourse Level, Georgetown West
AIR Discussant: Farhan Majid
3:30 – 5:00 p.m.
Panel Discussion: CTE Teacher Preparation, Retention, and Student Outcomes
Location: Washington Hilton, Concourse Level, Jefferson East
AIR Organizer and Panel Chair: Roddy Theobald
AIR Presenters/Authors: Roddy Theobald and Dan Goldhaber
Panel Discussion: National Policies in Different Contexts
Location: Washington Hilton, Concourse level, Lincoln West
AIR Discussant: Drew Atchison
