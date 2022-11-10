Astanza Laser Announces The Most Powerful Pico Laser on the Market, Asclepion's PicoStar®, to its Product Line

Dallas, Texas, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astanza Laser has added Asclepion’s PicoStar®, the most powerful pico laser on the market, to its product line. The PicoStar® comes in a state-of-the-art design with the largest, homogeneous spot available on the pico laser market. Due to the PicoStar®'s ultra-short pulses, tattoos can be fragmented into significantly smaller particles than a nanolaser, resulting in gentler treatments and faster removal. Furthermore, the PicoStar® features additional handpieces that treat a variety of skin concerns.

Tattoos continue to increase in popularity, with more than 45 million Americans having tattoos and 40% of 26 to 40-year-olds having at least one tattoo. As the demand for tattoos continues to rise, so does the possibility of tattoo regret. The desire for cover-ups and tattoo modification, backed by highly trained laser tattoo removal professionals, is at an all-time high. While numerous tattoo removal methods have risen over the years, none measure up to the efficacy and safety of laser tattoo removal.

The Asclepion PicoStar®, backed by Astanza, is the 3rd generation pico laser that emits a pulse with a maximum duration of 400 picoseconds, 15 times shorter than standard q-switched lasers. Compared to previously available picosecond lasers, the superior specs provide the first true jump ahead in technology from traditional q-switched lasers. The PicoStar® also has an advanced, sharp 10.1" LCD screen. The 10.1-inch widescreen display allows intuitive use of all the unique and powerful features offered by the device. A user can choose between a menu for indications or parameters. Beginners can select the desired treatment, and the device will suggest optimal settings, while experts can directly select parameters themselves.

The PicoStar® laser technology offers a non-invasive, gentle, and low-pain treatment method with optimal results. In addition to tattoo removal, the PicoStar® can be used for pigmented lesion removal, acne scar treatments, and wrinkle treatments, depending on what handpiece attachments are used. Asclepion and Astanza have created entirely new handpieces for the PicoStar®, including the Zoom ST, Flat-Top 532 and 1064, and the Microspot Pico handpieces. The ergonomic and lightweight design makes daily use easy and comfortable for practitioners. Optimal beam qualities are generated through diffractive optical elements (DOE), ensuring safe, fast, and effective treatment application.

"Astanza is ecstatic to introduce our newest state-of-the-art laser, the Asclepion PicoStar®,” says David Murrell, President of Astanza. “For more than 10 years, we’ve expanded our technology line to include the best of the best, and we believe the PicoStar® meets and even exceeds those standards.”