NOVA Chemicals Commits $600,000 to Let’s Talk Science to support STEM Education across Canada

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In celebration of World Science Day on November 10, NOVA Chemicals Corporation (“NOVA Chemicals”) announced that it has renewed its commitment to Let’s Talk Science for three years with a donation of $600,000 (CAD). This multi-year financial commitment will support STEM education for children and youth across Canada, regardless of gender, geography, culture, language, abilities, and financial status.

Specifically, the funding will impact Let’s Talk Science’s education, outreach and climate science initiatives in Canada to:

Build confidence and develop problem solving, creativity and innovative thinking skills in children and youth from Early Years to Grade 12 nationally, including in Indigenous and other under-served communities;

Encourage youth to pursue STEM education and career paths, including in the chemical manufacturing sector.

As a company that relies on a range of scientists, engineers and technicians, NOVA Chemicals understands the importance of increasing science literacy in the next generation to fuel interest, excitement and confidence in pursuing STEM careers. According to enrollment metrics, most youth in Canada are disengaging from STEM courses before graduating high school, and STEM representation is lacking for women, Indigenous people, historically marginalized communities and those who face additional barriers.

“There is a great need for a workforce equipped with STEM skills today and in the future. NOVA Chemicals is committed to supporting science education to encourage children and youth to consider STEM disciplines and enable high-paying research and development, engineering, and manufacturing positions right here in Canada,” said Mona Jasinski, Senior Vice President of Communications and Human Resources, NOVA Chemicals.

“We are very grateful for the ongoing support and commitment of NOVA Chemicals,” stated Dr. Bonnie Schmidt, President and Founder of Let’s Talk Science. “With this funding, we can ensure cost is never a barrier for educators, families or youth to accessing our programs and resources. With support from NOVA Chemicals, Let’s Talk Science will advance our mission to equip today’s youth with the skills they need for future jobs and citizenship demands.”

NOVA Chemicals has supported education and science for more than 20 years. NOVA Chemicals’ genScience initiatives aim to spark passion, innovation and discovery in the next generation in numerous ways. From financial contributions to over 50 scholarships across Canada and the United States, to ongoing employee volunteerism sharing hands-on learning in school districts and science fairs, we are passionate about building the future pipeline of STEM employees.

“We actively invest in the well-being of our communities. Supporting Let’s Talk Science and K-12 students is one of the ways we are shaping a world that is better tomorrow than it is today,” Jasinski added. Since 1993, Let’s Talk Science has achieved nearly 14 million youth and educator interactions in more than 2,000 communities within every province and territory across Canada.

##

About NOVA Chemicals Corporation

NOVA Chemicals is guided by a singular purpose to shape a world where the plastic products vital to our health and happiness are better tomorrow than they are today. We have a bold ambition to create a plastics circular economy and work collaboratively toward a low carbon, zero plastic waste future. NOVA Chemicals’ portfolio of virgin and recycled resins, along with best-in-class technical expertise, is what sets us apart; our customers use our products to create easy-to-recycle and recycled content films, packaging, and products. Our employees work to ensure health, safety, security, and environmental stewardship through our commitment to Sustainability and Responsible Care®.

NOVA Chemicals, headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, has 2,400 employees worldwide and is wholly owned by Mubadala Investment Company of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Learn more at www.novachem.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Let's Talk Science

Let’s Talk Science – a leading partner in Canadian education – is a national charitable organization committed to inspiring and empowering Canadian youth to develop their skills to participate and thrive in an ever-changing world. To accomplish this, Let’s Talk Science offers a comprehensive suite of STEM based programs to support youth, educators, families and volunteers across Canada. For more information about Let's Talk Science, visit letstalkscience.ca.

