The Global Wristwatch Market is expected to grow by $19.28 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period

Our report on the wristwatch market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising demand for premium watches, new launches, and a rising number of partnerships and strategic alliances.

The wristwatch market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape.



The wristwatch market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Quartz

• Digital

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growth in online retail as one of the prime reasons driving the wristwatch market growth during the next few years. Also, marketing initiatives by wristwatch manufacturers and enhanced vendor engagement through social media and other entertainment channels will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on wrist watch market covers the following areas:

• Wristwatch market sizing

• Wristwatch market forecast

• Wristwatch market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading wristwatch market vendors that include ASOROCK Watches LLC, CASIO Computer Co. Ltd., Chopard Group, Citizen Watch Co. Ltd., Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA, DIFFUSIONE ITALIANA PREZIOSI S.P.A, Fossil Group Inc., Magnus Brand, OMEGA Ltd., Patek Philippe SA, Rado Watch Co. Ltd., Rolex SA, Seiko Holdings Corp., SUED Watches, Talley and Twine Watches LLC, The Swatch Group Ltd., and Titan Co. Ltd. Also, the wristwatch market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

