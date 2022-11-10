The Global Medical Injection Molding Machines Market is expected to grow by $580.96 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.77% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Medical Injection Molding Machines Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360021/?utm_source=GNW

77% during the forecast period. Our report on the medical injection molding machines market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by productivity improvement offered by robotic medical injection molding machines, an increasing number of manufacturers adopting medical injection molding technology, and rising demand for medical equipment.

The medical injection molding machines market analysis includes the material segment and geographic landscape.



The medical injection molding machines market is segmented as below:

By Material

• Plastics

• Rubber

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increased use of cobots in the injection molding process as one of the prime reasons driving the medical injection molding machines market growth during the next few years. Also, demand for medical tourism related to dental treatment and rising healthcare expenditure will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading medical injection molding machines market vendors that include Ams Micromedical LLC, ARBURG GmbH Co KG, BOLE Machinery Inc., DKM MACHINERY CO., LTD, ENGEL AUSTRIA GmbH, Haitian International Holdings Ltd., HARBEC, Hillenbrand Inc., Husky Technologies, KraussMaffei Group GmbH, Laszeray Technology, LLC, Proto Labs Inc., Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd., Tederic Machinery Co., Ltd., The Japan Steel Works Ltd., Ube Corp., VEM Tooling Co. Ltd., and WITTMANN Technology GmbH. Also, the medical injection molding machines market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

