Enovis’ ARVIS® Awarded the AAHKS Industry Innovation Award at the 2022 American Academy of Hip and Knee Surgeons Annual Meeting

Wilmington, DE, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Enovis Corporation (NYSE: ENOV), an innovation-driven medical technology company, announced that the company’s ARVIS® Augmented Reality Surgical Guidance System received the Industry Innovation Award at the this year’s American Academy of Hip and Knee Surgeons (AAHKS) Annual Meeting. This annual award recognizes cutting-edge innovation in products, procedures and services in the field of Hip and Knee Arthroplasty.



ARVIS is the only FDA-cleared proprietary, real-time, hands-free augmented reality (AR) technology engineered for orthopedic surgeons, so they can visualize precision guidance when performing hip and knee surgery. With its streamlined design, ARVIS has a more economical price and footprint than large robotic systems, so it can be easily adopted and scaled by a wide array of ambulatory surgical centers and hospitals, allowing more access to patients wishing to experience the benefits of a technology assisted knee or hip replacement.

“We are absolutely thrilled to receive this award and be recognized by such a prestigious organization as AAHKS,” said Louie Vogt, President and General Manager, Enovis Surgical™. “ARVIS represents the next era of orthopedic technology and we look forward to continuing to expand our feature set and capabilities to improve patient care and outcomes with cutting-edge innovation in the future.”

ARVIS is compatible with Enovis’ innovative EMPOWR™ Hip and Knee product offerings, including EMPOWR™ 3D, Porous and Partial Knee, EMPOWR Acetabular® and Dual Mobility, along with compatible femoral stems.

For more information, visit enovis.com/arvis.

About Enovis

Enovis Corporation (NYSE: ENOV) is an innovation-driven, medical technology growth company dedicated to developing clinically differentiated solutions that generate measurably better patient outcomes and transform workflows. Powered by a culture of continuous improvement, global talent and innovation, the Company’s extensive range of products, services, and integrated technologies fuels active lifestyles in orthopedics and beyond. For more information about Enovis, please visit www.enovis.com .





Media Contact:

Cristina Pasquino

Communications Manager

Enovis Corporation

+1-772-382-9121

Cristina.Pasquino@enovis.com

Source: Enovis Corporation

Attachment