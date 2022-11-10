The Global Beach Umbrella Market is expected to grow by $397.31 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.77% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Beach Umbrella Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360020/?utm_source=GNW

77% during the forecast period. Our report on the beach umbrella market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rise in urbanization, growth in the tourism industry, and an increase in residential construction.

The beach umbrella market analysis includes the distribution channel segment and geographic landscape.



The beach umbrella market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growth of online and omnichannel retail as one of the prime reasons driving the beach umbrella market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing demand for UV-protective beach umbrellas and the rising trend of beach weddings and birthdays will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters. Our report on the beach umbrella market covers the following areas:

• Beach umbrella market sizing

• Beach umbrella market forecast

• Beach umbrella market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading beach umbrella market vendors that include AMMSUN Industrial Group Ltd., Beach Brella, BeachBUB USA, Classic International, Crema Outdoor Srl, EasyGo Cabana, EdenGarden, EZPELETA DIVISION COMERCIAL S.L.U., Frankford Umbrellas, Huifeng Umbrella Co. Ltd., Impact Canopies USA, IOP Beach Chair, JGR Copa LLC, Michael Caravita, Shadescapes Showroom, Shelter Outdoor LLC, Skyspanshade, Spiraledge Inc., Sun Garden USA, The Umbrella House, TUUCI LLC, Umbrella Source, and Yescom USA Inc. Also, the beach umbrella market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

