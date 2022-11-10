Brandon Hall Group to Launch Study on What Leaders Need to Know to Manage in the Hybrid Work World

Boca Raton, FL, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandon Hall Group, the leading independent HCM research and analyst firm, is launching a study on November 15 to understand the current state of leadership for hybrid workforces, the challenges organizations face in supporting managers with hybrid workers, and how they are addressing and overcoming those challenges.

This research will examine the best practices and real-world examples of managing hybrid workforces to give a clear picture of the day-to-day activities that organizations can implement to have an immediate impact on talent management and overall business objectives.

Brandon Hall Group’s research initiative, What Leaders Need to Know to Manage in the Hybrid Work World focuses on:

The ways organizations are supporting employees in new locations or work situations, and also how they are supporting managers in leading those employees

What challenges organizations are facing in managing remote workers and the best practices in organizations that have been successful in making a transition to a hybrid workforce

How organizations are using technology to help managers connect with workers remotely or asynchronously

To participate in this study, go to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/LLJJ78G .Participants will receive summary results of the survey six to eight weeks after the survey launch and will get immediate download access to Brandon Hall Group’s eBook, Developing More Great Leaders in the Age of Hybrid Work.

This quantitative research will be complemented with qualitative interviews to create an understanding of the methods and techniques high-performing organizations are using to improve the leadership of managers supporting hybrid or remote workers, and the business benefits they are seeing from doing so. The data and insights will fuel the development of research reports and tools — such as self-assessment tools, models, and frameworks — to help organizations grow and promote their employee- and manager-developed career plans.

“Managing employees remotely goes beyond familiarizing yourself with the technology necessary for communication or goal management.”, according to Cliff Stevenson, Principal Analyst for HR at Brandon Hall Group, “Leaders in a hybrid environment have to consider the needs and concerns that are unique to the hybrid environment. It is not just technology but also a set of skills and competencies that are needed to interact and engage with employees in new and different circumstances.”

About Brandon Hall Group:

Brandon Hall Group is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights, and certification to HR, Learning, and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group to help them create future-proof employee development plans for the new era.

For over 28 years, we have empowered, recognized, and certified excellence in organizations around the world influencing the development of over 10 million employees and executives. Our HCM Excellence Awards was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard, known as the “Academy Awards of Human Capital Management.”

Our cloud-based platform delivers evidence-based insights in the areas of Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity and Inclusion, Talent Acquisition, and HR for corporate organizations and HCM solution providers.

To learn more, visit www.brandonhall.com.