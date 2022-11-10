The Global Automated Waste Collection System Market is expected to grow by $73.05 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.05% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automated Waste Collection System Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360018/?utm_source=GNW

05% during the forecast period. Our report on the automated waste collection system market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the use of robots for ensuring safety in the waste sorting process, the multi-tasking functionality and accuracy of robots, and the rapid surge in the number of applications.

The automated waste collection system market analysis includes the product and end-user segments and geographic landscape.



The automated waste collection system market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Stationary

• Mobile



By End-user

• Hospitals

• Airports

• Educational institutions

• Hotels and restaurants

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the pairing of humans and robots for effective waste sorting as one of the prime reasons driving the automated waste collection system market growth during the next few years. Also, the development of technologically advanced automated waste collection systems and the upgradation of software will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the automated waste collection system market covers the following areas:

• Automated waste collection system market sizing

• Automated waste collection system market forecast

• Automated waste collection system market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automated waste collection system market vendors that include Aerbin APS, AMCS Group, Atreo, AWC Berhad, Bondtech Corp., Caverion Corp., Ecosir Group, Evac GmbH, Green Wave Solutions, Logiwaste AB, MABAT Ltd., MariMatic Oy, MEIKO Maschinenbau GmbH and Co. KG, Nord Engineering Spa, Precision AirConvey Corp., Stena AB, Stream Environmental LLC, Terberg Ros Roca Group, and Impact Air Systems. Also, the automated waste collection system market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

