Healixa Health Care Signs Initial Revenue Contracts

Manhattan, NY, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healixa, Inc. (OTC Pink: EMOR) ("Healixa", or the "Company"), a technology company focusing on building and acquiring innovative and disruptive technologies in the health-tech, clean water and green-tech industries today announces that it has signed its initial revenue contracts for its AdvocateCare™ subsidiary.

“Our company is excited to have such a strong opportunity in this very lucrative area. Our approach to Care Management is unique since we are focused on providing proactive holistic preventative care and wellness solutions with cutting edge technology, and analytics which produce enhanced care models and reduce costs of care making today’s announcement very significant” said Healixa’s CEO Ian Parker.

AdvocateCare™ uniquely combines personalized patient engagement, wellness, technology, and analytics that result in high touch patient models enriching the patient, provider & payor relationships while including pharmacies as part of the global care management team. Our approach benefits all by reducing the cost of care, creating new recurring revenue streams and increasing the quality of life.

AdvocateCare™ Services:

Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM)

Chronic Care Management (CCM)

Annual Wellness Visits (AWV)

Medication Therapy Management (MTM)

Transitional Care Management

Behavioral Health

Revenue Cycle Management

Diane Koontz, President of Healixa Health Care said, “The successful launch of our AdvocateCare™ offering shows the demand for services that help Medical Providers enhance patient care while simultaneously reducing burden on staff and improving profitability.” She added, “Our unique approach to care management includes pharmacy services so we are better positioned to improve communications between the provider, pharmacy and patient all while improving medication adherence and patient outcomes.”

About Healixa Health Care:

Healixa Health Care, A subsidiary of Healixa, Inc, is focused on healing and easing the burden of accessing healthcare through innovative technological solutions and services that benefit all stakeholders, patients, pharmacies and providers. Healixa HC recognizes that the future of care delivery is evolving to become more patient-centric, virtual, in the home and value driven. By applying the latest AI digital technology, Healixa Healthcare can simplify processes, streamline communications, and strengthen partnerships across the full spectrum of healthcare.

About Healixa

Healixa is a technology company focusing on building and acquiring innovative and disruptive technologies in the health-tech, clean water generation and green-tech industries. Healixa embraces innovation by combining its intellectual properties, patents, strategic collaborations, and partnerships to create a "LaunchPad" of disruptive sustainable products.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. For example, forward-looking statements are used when discussing our expected research and development programs, and more. These forward-looking statements are based only on current expectations of management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the risks and uncertainties related to the progress, timing, cost, and results of Partnerships and product development programs; difficulties or delays in obtaining regulatory approval or patent protection; and competition from other companies. Except as otherwise required by law, Healixa, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Healixa, Inc. Contact

Bret Hedges

SVP of Strategic Partnerships

833-432-5492

Bret@healixa.com