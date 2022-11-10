The Global Women Health App Market is expected to grow by $2.9 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 20.1% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Women Health App Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360016/?utm_source=GNW

1% during the forecast period. Our report on the women health app market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing awareness about the benefits of a healthy lifestyle, increasing the use of mobile apps, and increasing women health awareness programs by government and non-government organizations.

The women health app market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape.



The women health app market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Menstrual health

• Fitness and nutrition

• Pregnancy tracking

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the market strategies by vendors as one of the prime reasons driving the women health app market growth during the next few years. Also, an increase in the use of wearable accessories and increasing in the prevalence of menstrual disturbances and menopause diseases will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on women health app market covers the following areas:

• Women health app market sizing

• Women health app market forecast

• Women health app market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading women health app market vendors that include Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., Atus Technologies Pvt. Ltd., BioWink GmbH, Exandus LLC, Femtech Health, Flo Health UK Ltd., GH Solutions AB, Hello Baby Inc., KBI Services Inc., Maven Clinic Co., Nabla Technologies SAS, Natural Cycles Nordic AB, Ovuline Inc., Plackal Tech, Propel Network LLC, Upward Labs Holdings Inc., Wildflower Health Inc., Withings France SA, and WOOM Fertility S.L. Also, the women health app market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

