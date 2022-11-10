Global Oat Milk Market Size Poised to Reach over US$2.6 Bn Through 2026 End

London, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exploding growth of veganism coupled with the thriving gluten-free trend primarily drive oat milk sales worldwide. Rising consumer awareness regarding celiac disease, and lactose intolerance that have been pushing penetration of dairy-free, and vegan categories over the recent past. This will create strong tailwinds for dairy-free milk alternatives like oat milk in long run. Between 2021 and 2026, global oat milk market revenue is all set for more than 1.7x expansion as indicated by a newly released report of Fairfield Market Research. The report anticipates the market to reach the revenue of over US$2.6 Bn by the end of forecast period. It is more likely that milk alternatives like oat milk will penetrate both the commercial, and household sectors deeper. With more consumers worldwide saying yes to trend waves such as gluten-free, plant-based, dairy-free, and vegan, oat milk market is expected to observe an impressive growth outlook over the period of assessment.

Key Research Insights

In 2021, oat milk market valuation was around US$1.5 Bn and is likely to see nearly 11.5% growth toward 2026 end

Flavoured oat milk varieties remain dominant in sales, accounting for over 50% market share

Supermarkets and hypermarkets remain at the forefront of generating sales through oat milk sales with over 40% market share





Insights into Segmental Insights

Nature-wise analysis of oat milk market shows that among the conventional, and organic oat milk variants, the former currently leads global market owing to wider availability on the markets. However, although the organic oat milk variant is currently in its infancy and accounts for just a third of the overall market valuation, it is more likely to experience a solid boost in demand as more consumers grow conscious about organic product consumption. In terms of the market analysis by the type of packaging, cartons surge ahead of bottles, resonating the consumer preferences evolving around convenience. Based on the sales channel analysis, oat milk market will continue to benefit the most significantly from hypermarkets, and supermarkets. Deepening penetration of vegan categories across retail is however expected to elevate the market attractiveness of specialty stores, as well as departmental stores. Online sales of oat milk remain crucial to the market build-up, says the report.

Key Report Highlights

Oat milk has been rapidly carving out a niche for itself as an animal milk substitute on account of its versatile nutrition profile – rich in protein, essential fat, and carbohydrate

The rise of café culture, and growing including of vegan milk alternatives on the menus will significantly contribute toward the progress of oat milk market

Cartons will remain the most preferred packaging format among both the brands, and consumers attributing to high the convenience quotient





Insights into Regional Analysis

Europe, the spearheading region in global oat milk market space, has set the widely popular consumer trend of daily oat milk consumption. This trend further thrives on the back of growing need for revisiting routine diets to complement an increasing number of cases of lactose intolerance. Europe captured more than 37% market share in 2021 and will account for a collective share of more than 68% with North America through 2026. The former is poised for a strong CAGR of over 11%. Sales are likely to be buoyant across the developed western markets because of the widespread availability of specialty F&B categories, i.e., dairy-free, gluten-free, vegan, and plant-based. North America’s oat milk market is projected to leverage flourishing packaged food sector, and soaring consumer proclivity for on-the-go items. On the other hand, Asia Pacific has been foreseen to emerge as the most lucrative regional market for oat milk sales that would possibly exhibit 12.8% growth through 2026 end.

Oat Milk Market Players

SunOpta Inc, Oatly AB, Danone SA, Otis Oat M!lk, WhiteWave Services, Sanitarium Health & Wellbeing, Inc. (Silk), Pureharvest, Califia Farms, LLC, HP HOOD LLC (Planet Oat), Vitasoy International Holdings Limited

REPORT SCOPE

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2020 Forecast Year 2021 – 2026 Market Size in 2021 US$1.5 Bn Estimated Market Size in 2026 US$2.6 Bn CAGR 11.5% Key Players SunOpta Inc, Oatly AB, Danone SA, Otis Oat M!lk, WhiteWave Services, Sanitarium Health & Wellbeing, Inc. (Silk), Pureharvest, Califia Farms, LLC, HP HOOD LLC (Planet Oat), Vitasoy International Holdings Limited

Market Segmentation

Flavour Coverage

Plain

Flavoured Chocolate Vanilla Others







Nature Coverage

Organic

Conventional

Packaging Coverage

Carton

Bottle

Sales Channel Coverage

Supermarket/ Hypermarket

Departmental Stores

Online

Specialty Stores

Geographical Coverage

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Leading Companies

Oatly AB

Happy Planet Foods

Campbell Soup Company

Califia Farms, LLC

RISE Brewing Co.

HP Hood LLC

Danone

Elmhurst Milked Direct LLC

Sanitarium

Arla Foods amba

Report Inclusions

Market Estimates and Forecast

Market Dynamics

Industry Trends

Competition Landscape

Nature-wise Analysis

Flavour-wise Analysis

Packaging-wise Analysis

Sales Channel-wise Analysis

Region-wise Analysis

Country-wise Analysis

Key Trends Analysis

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

