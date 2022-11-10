Spectra Logic to Discuss the Impact of Data Management on HPC Workloads and Accelerating Discovery in Supercomputing Environments at SC22

BOULDER, Colorado, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectra Logic, a global leader in data management and data storage solutions, today announced that the company will participate in an interactive Birds-of-a Feather session entitled, “The Impact of Data Management on HPC Workloads: How Well Do You Know Your Data?” at SC22 on Wednesday, Nov.16, from 12:15 to 1:15 p.m. CST in Room C146 of the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, Texas.
Spectra Logic will also deliver a presentation entitled, “Accelerating Discovery in Supercomputing Environments by Centralizing Multi-Cloud Data Management,” on Thursday, Nov. 17, from 2:30 to 3 p.m. CST in Room D171. From Nov.14-17, Spectra Logic will demonstrate its data management and storage solutions for HPC in Booth #2806. Register here for SC22.
Birds of a Feather Session
Spectra Logic, along with the National Computational Infrastructure (NCI), Sandia National Laboratories, and Arcitecta, will discuss real-world use cases and explore new approaches for optimizing data management to support large-scale research initiatives.
Title: The Impact of Data Management on HPC Workloads: How Well Do You Know Your Data?
When: Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022
Time: 12:15 - 1:15 p.m. CST
Where: SC22 -- Room C146, Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, Dallas, TX
Participants:
- Matt Starr, Spectra Logic, Chief Technology Officer
- Jason Lohrey, Arcitecta, Founder and CEO
- Allan Williams, NCI, Deputy Director (Innovative Compute Environments)
- Mike Martinez, Sandia National Laboratories, Production Lead, High Performance Storage Systems (HPSS)
Exhibitor Forum
Spectra will present a technical deep dive into how centralizing multi-cloud data management can maximize the value of cloud initiatives by creating new opportunities for collaboration and innovation across platforms and data-driven ecosystems.
Title: Accelerating Discovery in Supercomputing Environments by Centralizing Multi-Cloud Data Management
When: Thursday, Nov 17, 2022
Time: 2:30 - 3 p.m. CST
Where: SC22 – Room D171, Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, Dallas, TX
Presenter: David Feller, Spectra Vice President of Product Management and Solutions Engineering
