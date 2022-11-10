Spectra Logic to Discuss the Impact of Data Management on HPC Workloads and Accelerating Discovery in Supercomputing Environments at SC22

BOULDER, Colorado, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectra Logic, a global leader in data management and data storage solutions, today announced that the company will participate in an interactive Birds-of-a Feather session entitled, “The Impact of Data Management on HPC Workloads: How Well Do You Know Your Data?” at SC22 on Wednesday, Nov.16, from 12:15 to 1:15 p.m. CST in Room C146 of the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, Texas.

Spectra Logic will also deliver a presentation entitled, “Accelerating Discovery in Supercomputing Environments by Centralizing Multi-Cloud Data Management,” on Thursday, Nov. 17, from 2:30 to 3 p.m. CST in Room D171. From Nov.14-17, Spectra Logic will demonstrate its data management and storage solutions for HPC in Booth #2806. Register here for SC22.

Birds of a Feather Session

Spectra Logic, along with the National Computational Infrastructure (NCI), Sandia National Laboratories, and Arcitecta, will discuss real-world use cases and explore new approaches for optimizing data management to support large-scale research initiatives.

Title: The Impact of Data Management on HPC Workloads: How Well Do You Know Your Data?

When: Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022

Time: 12:15 - 1:15 p.m. CST

Where: SC22 -- Room C146, Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, Dallas, TX

Participants:

Matt Starr, Spectra Logic, Chief Technology Officer

Jason Lohrey, Arcitecta, Founder and CEO

Allan Williams, NCI, Deputy Director (Innovative Compute Environments)

Mike Martinez, Sandia National Laboratories, Production Lead, High Performance Storage Systems (HPSS)

Exhibitor Forum

Spectra will present a technical deep dive into how centralizing multi-cloud data management can maximize the value of cloud initiatives by creating new opportunities for collaboration and innovation across platforms and data-driven ecosystems.

Title: Accelerating Discovery in Supercomputing Environments by Centralizing Multi-Cloud Data Management

When: Thursday, Nov 17, 2022

Time: 2:30 - 3 p.m. CST

Where: SC22 – Room D171, Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, Dallas, TX

Presenter: David Feller, Spectra Vice President of Product Management and Solutions Engineering

About Spectra Logic

Spectra Logic develops a full range of data management and data storage solutions for a multi-cloud world. Dedicated solely to data storage innovation for more than 40 years, Spectra Logic helps organizations modernize their IT infrastructures and protect their data with a broad portfolio of solutions that enable them to manage, migrate, store and preserve business data long-term, along with features to make them ransomware resilient, whether on-premises, in a single cloud, across multiple clouds, or in all locations at once.

