The Global Carbon Fiber Bike Market is expected to grow by 2754.14 thousand units during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period

4% during the forecast period. Our report on the carbon fiber bike market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for carbon fiber frames, rising demand for eco-friendly materials, and high demand for e-bikes.

The carbon fiber bike market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The carbon fiber bike market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Manual bicycles

• E-bikes



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the new product developments as one of the prime reasons driving the carbon fiber bike market growth during the next few years. Also, high demand for CFRP and high investment in R&D by vendors will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters. Our report on the carbon fiber bike market covers the following areas:

• Carbon fiber bike market sizing

• Carbon fiber bike market forecast

• Carbon fiber bike market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading carbon fiber bike market vendors that include Alchemy Bikes, Canyon Bicycles USA Inc., Cicli Pinarello Srl, Colnago Ernesto and C. S.r.l, DAHON North America Inc., De Rosa Ugo and Figli Srl, Ellsworth Bikes, Felt Bicycles, Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Ive emotion Co. Ltd., Kestrel Bicycles, LOOK Cycle International, Marin Mountain Bikes Inc., Merida Industry Co. Ltd., Pending System GmbH and Co. KG, Ribble Cycles, Storck Bicycle GmbH, Trek Bicycle Corp., Velocite BVBA, and XDS Bikes. Also, the carbon fiber bike market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

