Albertans To Have Their Say on Future of Continuing Care

EDMONTON, Alberta, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alberta Continuing Care Association (ACCA) is inviting Albertans to provide input on Bill 11, the Continuing Care Act, which was introduced by the Alberta Government in March, 2022. The legislation will come into force after approval of regulations and standards, expected as early as spring 2023.



Through the association’s dedicated “Have Your Say ACCA” website, Albertans will have the opportunity to share their opinions on a variety of issues relating to future of continuing care in the province. The first area the ACCA is seeking feedback on is the new Continuing Care Act, with a survey inviting Albertans to share their thoughts on continuing care regulations, including licencing.

“Bill 11 is a significant piece of new legislation that will impact all aspects of continuing care in our province,” says ACCA Executive Director, Wayne Morishita. ”Some sector legislation is over 30 years old, and Bill 11 brings together several different pieces of legislation into one single Act.”

Morishita adds, “Overall, the ACCA applauds many of the proposed changes. We’ve worked closely with the Minster of Health and the Alberta Government, providing input and feedback throughout the development of the Act. As this is such wide-reaching legislation, the potential implications of the Act for the continuing care (CC) system need to be considered carefully.”

The ACCA believes Albertans should have an opportunity to share their feedback that will then be incorporated into the association’s key recommendations for the Alberta Government as it pertains to the successful implementation of Bill 11.

The 14-question online survey will be open for public input until November 25, 2022.

About the Alberta Continuing Care Association – The ACCA is a non-profit, voluntary organization representing the providers of continuing care services in Alberta. ACCA members include both non-profit and private, independent owners and operators across the spectrum of continuing care, including home care, designated supportive living, and long-term care. Our members provide care and services for over 13,000 long- term care and designated supportive living individuals and over 5.7 million hours of home care to Albertans annually.

