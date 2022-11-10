Global Automated Barriers and Bollards Market Is Expected to Reach $2.1 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Portland,OR, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global automated barriers and bollards market generated $1.4 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2.1 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $1.4 Billion Market Size in 2031 $2.1 Billion CAGR 4.3% No. of Pages in Report 225 Segments Covered Type, Technology, End User Industry, and Region Drivers Rise in residential as well as commercial building complexes. Rise in global population and rapid urbanization. Advantageous features of automated barriers and bollards as compared to other options. Opportunities Increased spending by developing nations on the construction of public infrastructure Restraints High cost involved in the installation and maintenance of automated barriers and bollards, and fluctuating cost of materials involved in their construction.

The automated barriers and bollards market was affected by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, owing to restrictions on construction activities. The economic slowdown resulted in the reduced spending on many residential and non-residential construction projects, thereby negatively impacting the market growth.

Production of many components of automated barriers and bollards were put to a halt due to global lockdowns.

However, with the introduction of vaccines, the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic reduced significantly. As of mid-2022, the number of COVID-19 cases came down significantly, resulting in the reopening of automated barriers and bollards manufacturing companies at their full-scale capacities. Since the pandemic outbreak, many companies have already shown notable signs of recovery.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global automated barriers and bollards market based on type, technology, end user industry, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Based on type, the barriers segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global automated barriers and bollards market, and would rule the roost through 2031. However, the bollards segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. The report also mentions the polyethylene, polyamide, polyethylene terephthalate, and aluminum foil segments.

Based on the technology, the push button segment held the largest share in 2021, capturing more than two-fifths of the global automated barriers and bollards market, and would lead the trail through 2031. However, the RFID segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

In terms of end user industry, the public infrastructure segment captured the largest market share of three-fifths of the global automated barriers and bollards market in 2021, and is expected to lead the trail during the forecast period. The building complexes segment, however, is likely to achieve the fastest CAGR of 4.5% through 2031. The report also includes the remote controlled, loop detectors, and others segments.

Based on region, the market in Europe was the largest in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global automated barriers and bollards market share, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.0% from 2022 to 2031. The other regions analyzed in the study include North America and LAMEA.

Leading players of the global automated barriers and bollards market analyzed in the research include Avon Barrier Corporation Ltd., Bolloré Group (Automatic Systems), CAME S.p.A, FAAC Group (Magnetic Autocontrol GmbH), Houston System Inc., La Barrière Automatique, Macs Automated Bollard Systems Ltd., Nice S.p.A, Omnitec Group, and RIB Srl.

The report analyzes these key players of the global automated barriers and bollards market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

