The Global Laser Projection Market is expected to grow by $7 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 17.6% during the forecast period

6% during the forecast period. Our report on the laser projection market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by better color and accuracy, lower operating costs, and increasing spending on education by the government.

The laser projection market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The laser projection market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Laser projector

• CAD laser projection



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rapid technological advancements as one of the prime reasons driving the laser projection market growth during the next few years. Also, high demand for laser projections in the education industry and better brightness uniformity over a lifetime will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters. Our report on the laser projection market covers the following areas:

• Laser projection market sizing

• Laser projection market forecast

• Laser projection market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading laser projection market vendors that include Barco NV, Canon Inc., Coretronic Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., Delta Electronics Inc., Eiki Industrial Co. Ltd., FARO Technologies Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Hutchinson Manufacturing, LAP GmbH Laser Applikationen, LG Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Qisda Corp, Ricoh Co. Ltd, Seiko Epson Corp., Sharp Corp., Sony Group Corp, Ushio Inc., ViewSonic Corp., Xiaomi Inc, and CASIO Computer Co. Ltd. Also, the laser projection market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

