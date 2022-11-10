The Global Enteric Empty Capsules Sales Market is expected to grow by $55.74 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 12.59% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Enteric Empty Capsules Sales Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360012/?utm_source=GNW

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising incidence of gastrointestinal diseases, increasing clinical trials and research, and the growing demand for vegetarian-based empty capsules.

The enteric empty capsules sales market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The enteric empty capsules sales market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Pharmaceutical

• Health supplements

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Asia

• Europe

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the strong product pipeline as one of the prime reasons driving the enteric empty capsules sales market growth during the next few years. Also, the development of new innovative enteric empty capsules and the increasing focus of pharmaceutical companies to improve gastric tolerance of these capsules will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading enteric empty capsules sales market vendors that include ACG, Ajix Inc., Anhui Huangshan Capsule Co. Ltd., Healthcaps India Ltd., Lonza Group Ltd., Natural Capsules Ltd., Ningbo Jiangnan Capsule Co. Ltd., Qualicaps Co. Ltd., Shanxi Guangsheng Medicinal Capsule Co. Ltd., Snail Pharma Industry Co. Ltd., and Sunil Healthcare Ltd. Also, the enteric empty capsules sales market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

