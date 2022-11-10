The Global 5G in Defense Market is expected to grow by $1.79 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 30.15% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global 5G in Defense Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360007/?utm_source=GNW

15% during the forecast period. Our report on the 5G in defense market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the emergence of IoT, increasing adoption of cloud-based services, and high spending on defense.

The 5G in defense market analysis includes the communication technology segment and geographic landscape.



The 5G in defense market is segmented as below:

By Communication Technology

• Small cell

• Macro cell



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing r and d and deployment of 5G network as one of the prime reasons driving the 5G in defense market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing government initiatives for high-speed 5G network connectivity and high spending on technologies will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on 5G in the defense market covers the following areas:

• 5G in defense market sizing

• 5G in defense market forecast

• 5G in defense market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading 5G in defense market vendors that include Aptiv Plc, AT and T Inc., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Ligado Networks, NEC Corp., NVIDIA Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sierra Wireless Inc., Thales, Cisco Systems Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Nokia Corp., and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson. Also, the 5G in defense market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

