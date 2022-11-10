The Global Corn Starch Market is expected to grow by $6.9 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.28% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Corn Starch Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360006/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the corn starch market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing prominence of private-label brands, growth in the gluten-free baking industry, and increasing demand from the food and beverages industry.

The corn starch market analysis includes product segments and geographic landscape.



The corn starch market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Sweeteners

• Native starch

• Modified starch



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing awareness about gluten-free products as one of the prime reasons driving the corn starch market growth during the next few years. Also, consumer focus is shifting toward organic corn-based foods and increasing use in the pharmaceutical and paper industry will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the corn starch market covers the following areas:

• Corn starch market sizing

• Corn starch market forecast

• Corn starch market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading corn starch market vendors that include 5Brothers, Amrut International, Angel Starch, and Food Pvt. Ltd., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Associated British Foods Plc, Cargill Inc., Everest Starch India Pvt. Ltd., Global Bio-chem Technology Group Co. Ltd., HL Agro Products Pvt. Ltd., Ingredion Inc., Kent Corp., Roquette Freres SA, Royal Ingredients Group BV, Sansar Bio Polymers Ltd., Shubham Starch Chem Pvt. Ltd., SMS Corp. Co. Ltd., SZVG eG, Tate and Lyle Plc, Tereos Group, and Vijaya Enterprises. Also, the corn starch market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

