With A Rise In The Geriatric Population, The Hand-Held Surgical Instruments Market Is Set To Reach $7 Billion By 2026 As Per The Business Research Company's Hand-Held Surgical Instruments Global Market Report 2022

LONDON, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avail a limited period discount of 33% on our uniquely designed Opportunities and Strategies market research reports. Contact us today and make winning strategies!



According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the hand-held surgical instruments market, an increase in the geriatric population is driving the hand-held surgical instruments market. The geriatric population consists of adults 65 years of age and older. People at this age are more prone to fall ill and catch a severe disease that needs proper treatment and surgical intervention. Surgical instruments are used in surgeries and carrying out treatment for various diseases. For instance, according to a report by United Nations on World Population Ageing 2020, a US-based intergovernmental organization, the world population aging in 2020 was about 727 million people aged over 65 years and expected to reach 1.5 billion in 2050. Throughout the world, there is an increased population of over-aged 65 years which stood at 9.3% in 2020 and is expected to reach 16.0% by 2050. Therefore, the increasing geriatric population will propel the hand-held surgical instruments market.

Request for a sample of the global hand-held surgical instruments market report

The global hand-held surgical instruments market is expected to grow from $4.83 billion in 2021 to $5.18 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.35%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The hand-held surgical instruments market is expected to reach $7.00 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.78%.

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the hand-held surgical instruments market. Major players in the hand-held surgical instruments market are adopting smart surgical instruments to treat various diseases. Smart surgical instruments are user-friendly, advanced tools that save time and money. For instance, in November 2021, OrthAlign, a US-based medical equipment manufacturer, introduced a new, hand-held smart surgical instrument called Lantern for full and partial knee replacements. The solution offers streamlined workflows to reduce operating room wait times and support numerous operating rooms at once without requiring the investment in hardware or pre-operative imaging required by various computer-assisted surgical systems.

Major players in the hand-held surgical instruments market are Johnson & Johnson, B Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, KLS MARTIN GROUP, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Smith & Nephew, Aspen Surgical, CooperSurgical Inc, Thompson Surgical Instruments Inc, Becton Dickinson and Company, Swann-Morton Ltd , Peters Surgical, Huaiyin Medical Instruments CoLtd and CONMED Corporation.

The global hand-held surgical instruments market is segmented by product into forceps, retractors, dilators, graspers, scalpels, others; by application into neurosurgery, cardiovascular, orthopedic, plastic and reconstructive surgery, obstetrics and gynecology, others; by end user into clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, others.

North America was the largest region in the hand-held surgical instruments market in 2021. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the hand-held surgical instruments market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Hand-Held Surgical Instruments Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide hand-held surgical instruments market forecast size and growth, hand-held surgical instruments market segments and geographies, hand-held surgical instruments market trends, drivers and restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Not the market you are looking for? Check out some similar market intelligence reports:

Surgical Sutures And Staples Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Surgical Sutures, Surgical Staples), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs), Clinics), By Surgical Sutures (Absorbable, Non Absorbable), By Surgical Staples (Disposable Surgical Staplers, Reusable Surgical Staplers) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Global Market Report 2022 – By Product (Handheld Instruments, Inflation Systems, Cutter Instruments, Guiding Devices, Electrosurgical Devices, Auxiliary Instruments), By Type Of Procedure Outlook (Robotic, Non- Robotic), By Application (Cardiothoracic Surgery, Gastrointestinal Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, Cosmetic & Bariatric Surgery, Vascular Surgery, Urological Surgery), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Clinics, Research Institutes) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Surgical Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Surgical Sutures And Staples, Handheld Surgical Devices And Equipment, Electrosurgical Devices And Equipment), By End User (Hospitals And Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories), By Type Of Expenditure (Public, Private), By Product (Instruments/Equipment, Disposables) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.



