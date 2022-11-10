Pet Grooming Market Sales is Likely to Reach a Healthy CAGR of 6.2% and Cross a Revenue of US$ 2.5 Bn during the Forecast Period of 2022-32. Latest Data Analysis by Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global pet grooming market is valued at US$ 1.3 Bn as of now and expected to reach US$ 2.5 Bn by the year 2032 at a CAGR of 6.2% between 2022 and 2032.



The pet grooming market is basically driven by increasing awareness regarding advantages of regular grooming services like brushing, bathing, nail clipping, and likewise. They, thereby, let owners maintain physical health as well as their pets’ appearance. Along these lines, The American Kennel Club mentions that routine grooming does aid the pets in looking and feeling good, and also the owners in examining pets’ coats, ears, eyes, nails, and teeth for any sign of the problems.

Regarding dogs, frequency of grooming gets decided on the basis of breed, size, and the kind of coat with breeds, like Afghan Hound, Komondor, and Poodle. They actually are in need of grooming with greater frequency than Boxers and Beagles. Growing demand for styling, health, and well-being are also calling for an increasing demand for such services. Grooming keeps the pets away from allergies, skin infections, and various other ailments.

The other trends prevalent in dog grooming include dreadlocks, colorful highlights, stencilled designs, and setting up the pet fur with square or round faces. On these grounds, Dr. Dave’s Boarding, Grooming & Daycare does offer creative services like dye for dogs and cats. The end-customers could thus choose amongst blow pens for pet fur, semi-permanent dye, paints for stencil prints, nail polish, and hair color.

Dogs and cats are usually preferred as pets, though there are people opting for rabbits, snakes, reptiles, fish, and many others; but they need to be specialized, as handling venom-specific creatures is not all that simple. Future Market Insights has walked through these facts with subsequent steps to be taken in its latest market study entitled ‘Pet Grooming Market’.

Key Takeaways from Pet Grooming Market

North America holds the largest market share (56.1%) due to the US citizens going for adopting rescue pets all over the US.

Europe comes in second 19.3% of the overall market share. This could be reasoned with numerous hotels in the UK making way for in-house pet grooming services for the pets brought in by tourists. The European Pet Food Industry Federation states that more than 92 Mn dogs and 113 Mn cats are stationed in Europe as of the year 2021. The pet parents had spent over 23.5 Bn Euros on the pet-related products and services in the same year.

Coming to the Asia-Pacific, China contributes for maximum revenue due to pet rescue foundations pressing for adoption of animals. India is also expected to pick up pace; especially with elite families getting more into that mode.



Competitive Grooming

Camp Bow Wow makes provision for a spectrum of services pertaining to dogs; inclusive of boarding, daycare, walking, and sitting (apart from grooming).

Pets at Home, Inc., makes available toys, food, bedding, and various other services to cater to companion animals.

Pet Supplies Plus, in February 2022, announced completion of acquisition of ‘Wag ‘N’ Wash’ (an upcoming pet food, self-wash, and grooming franchise) in 15 locations.

Boss Holding, in May 2018, completed acquiring Pet Edge (one of the wholesale suppliers of grooming pets products and discount pet products).

“Growing awareness regarding health of pets in the pet grooming products like conditioners and shampoos is bound to catalyse the pet grooming market in the forecast period”, says an analyst from Future Market Insights.

What is the Pet Grooming Report up to?

The research study is based on product type (conditioners & shampoos, combs & brushes, and shear & trimming tools), by pet type (dogs, cats, birds, fish & reptiles, small pets, and horses & other livestock), by price range (economy/mid-range and premium), and by sales channel (modern trade, convenience stores, care service centers, online retail, support care centers, and pet specialty stores).

With growing number of pet groomers, and, in turn, pet humanization, the pet grooming market is expected to grow exponentially in the near future.

Key Segments of Pet Grooming Market

Product Type:

Conditioners & Shampoos

Combs & Brushes

Shear & Trimming Tools



Pet Type:

Dogs

Cats

Birds

Fish & Reptiles

Small Pets

Horses & Other Livestock

Price Range:

Economy/ Mid-Range

Premium

Sales Channel:

Modern Trade

Convenience Stores

Care Service Centers

Online Retail

Support Care Centers

Pet Specialty Stores

