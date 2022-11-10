The Global Food Pathogen Testing Market is expected to grow by $3 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.39% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Food Pathogen Testing Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360005/?utm_source=GNW

39% during the forecast period. Our report on the food pathogen testing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing importance of food safety standards, rising demand for analytical instruments in food and beverage industries, and the rise in manufacturers of processed food or frozen products.

The food pathogen testing market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The food pathogen testing market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Meat and poultry

• Dairy

• Processed food

• Fruits and vegetables

• Cereals and grains



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the adoption of advanced robotics for automation of food safety testing as one of the prime reasons driving the food pathogen testing market growth during the next few years. Also, rising improvisation and development of testing technology and rising consumer awareness regarding food safety will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters. Our report on the food pathogen testing market covers the following areas:

• Food pathogen testing market sizing

• Food pathogen testing market forecast

• Food pathogen testing market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading food pathogen testing market vendors that include Agilent Technologies Inc., ALS Ltd, AsureQuality Ltd., bioMerieux SA, Bureau Veritas, Campden BRI, Eurofins Scientific SE, FoodChain ID Group Inc., IFP Privates Institut fur Produktqualitat GmbH, Intertek Group Plc, LRQA Group Ltd, Merieux NutriSciences Corp., Microbac Laboratories Inc., RapidBio Systems Inc., SGS SA, SunPower Corp., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Also, the food pathogen testing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

