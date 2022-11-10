Career Certified Acquires Amber Book, an Innovator in ARE® 5.0 Multi-Exam Course Prep, the Essential Exam for Licensure in Architecture

DENVER, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Career Certified acquired Amber Book, a leader in architecture online exam prep differentiated by its high-quality, engaging and animated content, created with carefully-trimmed topics that focus on high-yield exam areas. Promising continued growth on what has already gained industry attention for online Real Estate, Mortgage Loan Origination, and Home Inspection education, Career Certified has just expanded its impact on education into the architecture arena.

Founded by Michael Ermann—an award-winning architect, an award-winning educator, and the first person to pass all six ARE® 5.0 divisions—Amber Book has seen consistent upward organic growth. This territory was claimed by completely renovating the mindset around test prep education, leaning into unique animation, and developing keen insight into real-world application. Amber Book targets exam prep content to focus on the most relevant areas of the ARE® exam, offering the highest likelihood of passing in the fewest number of hours studying. The innovative content and learning methodology created by Amber Book are meant to net higher ARE® exam pass rates.

What began as an underground following quickly gained momentum from the best-of-the-best in architecture. Amber Book's free, flagship, weekly online study sessions, "40 Minutes of Competence," offer engaging problem-based and narrative-based content to those pursuing licensure. Mr. Ermann and the entire team behind Amber Book are fully embedded in the architecture community and recognized as authentic, approachable thought leaders.

"Amber Book embodies so much of our DNA towards innovation to better educate, and if there was ever a rockstar status to claim in architecture, Michael Ermann claimed it early through his dedication to the practice," Gary Weiss, CEO of Career Certified, said. "As I've stated before, our pledge is that within the Career Certified family, enrollees will receive the most innovative, outcome-based, and superior education to deliver career freedom. We simply look to amplify the impact Amber Book has on generations of architects to come."

The advantage this transaction brings to the marketplace is immeasurable. Career Certified can tap into its operational excellence in sales, marketing, and product innovation while retaining both the team and core of Amber Book and expand into continuing education for architecture (and much more).

"From the beginning, our goal was to help as many practitioners as possible reach licensure," Michael Ermann, creator of Amber Book, explained. "Collaborating with Career Certified doesn't only achieve this goal, but also offers us acceleration in innovation for architecture. With this partnership and the operational excellence Career Certified brings to us, we strengthen our leadership and impact the success of more emerging professionals obtaining licensure."

Career Certified pairs advanced, easy-to-use platforms with a deep understanding of students' needs, conducive to guiding them as they enter their new careers. Students are provided with the education and ongoing professional development to excel, and ultimately, deliver career freedom. The education is customized to each profession served, providing every student with a strong foundation for success. Career Certified is tailored to career professionals, built by career professionals.

With the video series they've created, Amber Book has helped 17,000 emerging professionals study for the architecture licensure exams. Michael Ermann, the course creator, was the first person in the nation to pass all six ARE® 5.0 divisions, and the small portion of the course posted on YouTube has more than 7 million views and more than 35,000 subscribers. Michael is a full-tenured professor at Virginia Tech, where he's taught design studio, building systems, materials & methods of construction, and advanced architectural acoustics for 21 years. Professor Ermann has won 14 teaching, research and design awards and published the book Architectural Acoustics Illustrated (Wiley, 2015). He's pretty sure he knows more about these licensure exams than anyone in the world. He will be staying on with Amber Book as it joins with Career Certified.

Career Certified elevates modern education while accelerating success for students in licensed professions. From Pre-Licensing, Licensing, and Continuing Education coursework to tools for the entire lifecycle of a professional's career, the company pairs an easy-to-use platform and flexible learning options with a deep understanding of students' needs conducive to guiding them to career freedom. Visit CareerCertified.com to learn more. Career Certified is backed by Waud Capital Partners, a leading growth-oriented private equity firm with total capital commitments of approximately $3.5 billion. For more information, visit waudcapital.com.

For the duration of the acquisition, Tyton Partners served as financial advisor, and Executive Counsel PLC acted as legal advisor, to Amber Book. Kirkland & Ellis LLP acted as legal advisor to Career Certified.

