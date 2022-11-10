The Global Disposable Urinary Drainage Bag Market is expected to grow by $331.29 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.43% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Disposable Urinary Drainage Bag Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360003/?utm_source=GNW

43% during the forecast period. Our report on the disposable urinary drainage bag market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising incidence of targeted disease, the increasing number of BPH-related surgical procedures, and the growing complexity of physical and medical conditions leading to urinary incontinence.

The disposable urinary drainage bag market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The disposable urinary drainage bag market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Hospitals

• Clinics

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies technological innovations as one of the prime reasons driving the disposable urinary drainage bag market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing incidence of bladder incontinence and the rise in the prevalence of bladder cancer will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters. Our report on the disposable urinary drainage bag market covers the following areas:

• Disposable urinary drainage bag market sizing

• Disposable urinary drainage bag market forecast

• Disposable urinary drainage bag market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading disposable urinary drainage bag market vendors that include Amsino International Inc., B. Braun SE, Becton Dickinson and Co., Cardinal Health Inc., ConvaTec Group Plc, Flexicare Group Ltd., G.SURGIWEAR LTD., Jolfamar, KIEFEL GmbH, McKesson Medical Surgical, Medline Industries LP, Poly Medicure Ltd., Romsons Medsource, Teleflex Inc., The Cleveland Clinic Foundation, Urocare Products Inc., UROMED Kurt Drews KG, and Wujiang Evergreen EX IM Co. Ltd. Also, the disposable urinary drainage bag market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

