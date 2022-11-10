Bonduelle - Availability of Preparatory Documents Related to the Combined General Meeting on December 1, 2022

French English

BONDUELLE

A French SCA (Partnership Limited by Shares) with a capital of 57 102 699,50 €

Head Office : La Woestyne, 59173 Renescure

Registered under number: 447 250 044 (Dunkerque Commercial and Compagnies Register)

Villeneuve d’Ascq, November 10, 2022

Press release

COMBINED GENERAL MEETING OF DECEMBER 1, 2022

STATEMENT OF AVAILABILITY OF DOCUMENTS

Shareholders are informed that the preparatory documents for Bonduelle's Combined General Meeting of December 1, 2022, set out in Article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code, are available online and can be downloaded from the Company's website : http://www.bonduelle.com/fr/investisseurs/assemblee-generale.html

In accordance with Article R. 225-89 of the French Commercial Code, the full text of the documents to be presented at the Meeting in accordance with Articles L. 225-115 and R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code will be made available at the Company's administrative headquarters, located at: rue Nicolas Appert, BP 30173 - 59653 Villeneuve d'Ascq Cedex as from the publication of the notice of the Meeting, i.e., on November 14, 2022

In accordance with Article R. 225-88 of the French Commercial Code, any shareholder holding registered shares may, as from the publication of the above-mentioned notice of meeting and up to and including the fifth day before the meeting, request the Company to send him the documents and information mentioned in Articles R. 225-81 and R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code, if necessary at his express request by electronic means. For holders of bearer shares, the exercise of this right is subject to the provision of a certificate of participation in the bearer share accounts kept by the authorized intermediary.

The prior notice including the agenda and the text of the draft resolutions was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires n°127 of October 24, 2022.

The full text of the draft resolutions of the Combined General Meeting is set out in the Shareholder's Booklet, which can be downloaded from the Company's website: http://www.bonduelle.com/fr/investisseurs/assemblee-generale.html .

Attachment