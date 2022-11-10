AKWEL: TURNOVER INCREASES 5.7% IN THE FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2022

French English

Thursday 10 November 2022

TURNOVER INCREASES 5.7% IN THE FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2022

AKWEL (FR0000053027, AKW, PEA-eligible), the automotive and HGV equipment and systems manufacturer specialising in fluid and mechanism management and structural parts for electric vehicles, posted consolidated revenue of €739.2m over the first nine months of 2022, up by +5.7% compared to the same period in 2021.

Consolidated turnover (1 January to 30 September 2022)

In € millions - unaudited 2022 2021 Variation Like-for-like variation (1) 1st quarter 245.8 273.3 -10.1% -4.4% 2nd quarter 242.3 214.3 +13.1% +16.9% 3rd quarter 251.1 211.5 +18.7% +22.3% Total for 9 months 739.2 699.1 +5.7% +10.2%

PERFORMANCE UP IN Q3 2022

In the third quarter of 2022, AKWEL posted a consolidated turnover of €251.1m, up by +18.7% on the previous year when comparing published figures and by +22.3% when taking exchange rates and scope as constants. The negative currency impact over the period was less significant than in the first half of the financial year, at -€7.7m, including -€20.3m on the Turkish lira. In a still difficult market context, the group has confirmed the gradual recovery in its activity, but it is still down -3.3% compared to the third quarter of 2019, before the health crisis.

In the first nine months of the financial year, AKWEL’s turnover increased by +10.2% when taking exchange rates and scope as constants.

ANALYSIS OF THE BREAKDOWN OF REVENUE

The geographical breakdown of revenue at 30 September by production zone was as follows:

France: €201.8m (+5.0%)

Europe (excluding France) and Africa: €201.6m (-0.6%)

North America: €224.8m (+28.7%)

Asia and the Middle East (including Turkey): €106.7m (+9.0%)

NET CASH POSITION OF €112.6m

Free cash-flow generation was €6.6m in the third quarter, giving the group €112.6m in net cash (excluding debt on rental obligations), an increase of €14.3m over the first nine months of the financial year.

ANNUAL OUTLOOK

Based on the performance recorded in the third quarter, AKWEL confirms its expectation of moderate growth in turnover for the whole of the 2022 financial year. Regarding profitability, the ongoing supply difficulties and inflation recorded across all operating costs, which is difficult to pass on in the short term, will, as announced, lead to a significant fall in the group’s annual current operating income.

An independent, family-owned group listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange, AKWEL is an automotive and HGV equipment and systems manufacturer specialising in fluid management, mechanisms, and structural components for electric vehicles. The Group achieves this by relying on state-of-the-art industrial and technological expertise in applying and processing materials (plastics, rubber, metal) and mechatronic integration.



Euronext Paris – Compartment B – ISIN: FR0000053027 – Reuters: AKW.PA – Bloomberg: AKW:FP

