Casino Group: Quatrim 2024 notes buybacks

English French

Quatrim 2024 Notes buybacks

(ISIN: Reg S: XS2010039118 / 144A: XS2010038490)

Paris, France, 10 November 2022

Casino Group has repurchased a nominal amount of Euro 67,050,000 of the Quatrim 2024 Senior Secured Notes in the market.

The repurchased bonds will be cancelled in the coming days. The aggregate outstanding nominal amount of the Quatrim 2024 Senior Secured Notes will be reduced to Euro 652,775,000 after the cancellation.

The buybacks of the Quatrim 2024 Senior Secured Notes were financed using amounts from the Senior Secured Segregated Account. As at 10 November 2022, the balance of the Senior Secured Segregated Account is zero.

Important Information

This press release and the information contained herein does not constitute an offer to repurchase the bonds or an invitation to sell the bonds or an invitation to participate in such an offer to repurchase in, or from, any country in or from which, or from or to any person to whom, such invitation is prohibited by applicable laws and regulations. The distribution of this press release in certain countries may be restricted by law and/or be subject to specific regulations. Persons in possession of this document are required to inform themselves and to comply with all applicable legal and regulatory restrictions.

ANALYST AND INVESTOR CONTACTS

Christopher WELTON – +33 (0)1 53 65 64 17

cwelton.exterieur@groupe-casino.fr

or

+33 (0)1 53 65 24 17

IR_Casino@groupe-casino.fr

PRESS CONTACTS

Casino Group – Direction of Communication

Stéphanie ABADIE - sabadie@groupe-casino.fr - +33 (0)6 26 27 37 05

or

+33(0)1 53 65 24 78 - directiondelacommunication@groupe-casino.fr

Agence IMAGE 7

Karine ALLOUIS - +33(0)1 53 70 74 84 - kallouis@image7.fr

Laurent POINSOT – Tel : +33 (0)6 80 11 73 52 - lpoinsot@image7.fr

Attachment