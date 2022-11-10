ROTH Capital Partners to Host 2nd Annual AgTech Answers Event on November 15th in New York City

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- ROTH Capital Partners (ROTH), www.roth.com , a full service investment bank focused on serving emerging growth companies and their investors, today announced that it will host its 2nd Annual AgTech Answers Event in New York City, NY on November 15th, 2022.



The conference will provide pre-qualified institutional investors and AgTech industry professionals with the opportunity to interact closely with C-level executives of approximately 20 public and private AgTech companies that have been selected by ROTH’s research analysts. The conference will have a multiple sub-sector focus with participating companies operating in Imagery, Biologicals, Indoor Farming, Precision Agriculture, Crop Protection and Protein Technologies.

The event will consist of three 45-minute fireside chats where members of the senior leadership of each of the highly innovative pre-selected companies will share their insights on operations, key opportunities and challenges, their vision for the roadmap ahead, and prevailing sectoral trends. To facilitate maximum engagement and discovery, these sessions will be moderated by Roth's Senior Research Team: Brian Wright, Managing Director, Senior Research Analyst and Gerry Sweeney, Managing Director, Senior Research Analyst.

“Our conferences provide unique opportunities for meaningful conversations and fostering relationships between companies and a wide spectrum of investors,” says Ivan Saval, Managing Director, AgTech Investment Banking at ROTH. “At ROTH, we pride ourselves as one of the leaders in capital formation, and advisory services for growth-oriented companies. Imagery, Biologicals, Indoor Farming, Precision Agriculture, Crop Protection and Protein Technologies are among the most promising, exciting and necessary areas in the AgTech industry today. Institutional investors will benefit from the fireside chat presentations and 1x1 meetings, insights and operational updates from the select small and micro-cap companies as well as private companies showcased during this event.”

AGENDA – All times in EST

November 15th, 2022

9:00 am - 9:45 am

Fireside Chat with Roth Analyst Gerry Sweeney - Novel Crop Protection Solutions: Vestaron, Chonex and American Vanguard

Natural based solution or biologics continue to evolve. The way in which food is protected from insects, fungus, weeds and other pests is changing from synthetically derived chemistry to that of natural based solutions. Join this discussion to learn how stimulating plant growth through soil amendments and/or utilization of natural based solutions have become as effective as conventional methods as it relates to crop protection and pricing competitiveness. Agriculture crop protection is changing and this discussion will bring you up to date.

Moderator:

Gerry Sweeney, Roth Capital Partners

Presenters:

Bob Trogele, COO & EVP, American Vanguard (AVD)

Sofia Andreola, Ph.D., CTO, Chonex, Inc. (PRIVATE)

Anna Rath, President & CEO, Vestaron (PRIVATE)

12:30 pm – 1:15 pm

Lunch & Fireside Chat with Roth Analyst Brian Wright - Gene Editing to Robotics for Agriculture: Cibus and Burro

Agriculture is experiencing a rise in demand for the modernization of traditional farming processes on a global scale. Yield and productivity in agriculture are at an inflection point, with cutting edge technology from CRISPR for gene editing traits for seeds to machine learning driving autonomous farming support functions. A change in efficiency of food production is upon us and this discussion will bring you current.

Moderator:

Brian Wright, Roth Capital Partners

Presenters:

Charlie Andersen, CEO, Burro (PRIVATE)

Rory Riggs, Co-Founder & CEO, Cibus (PRIVATE)

4:15 pm - 5:00 pm

Fireside Chat with Roth Analyst Brian Wright - Fintech for Agriculture: Growers Edge and Green Star Royalties

Increasing interest and demand for carbon sequestration is opening up new capital pools for farmers. Sequestration and its carbon offsets allow farmers to monetize these efforts and has led to the development of marketplaces where entities can purchase these credits to offset their carbon footprints. In conjunction with these offset programs, there is the development of technology backed lending solutions to streamline farmers’ ability to borrow against these carbon assets providing improved liquidity and capital pools.

(Description Sources: Roth Capital Partners - 10.17.22)

Moderator:

Brian Wright, Roth Capital Partners

Presenters:

Alex Pernin, CEO & Director, Green Star Royalties (PRIVATE)

Dan Cosgrove, CEO, Growers Edge (PRIVATE)

Additionally, the event will consist of 40-minute management-investor in person meetings with investors allowing for extensive interaction with executive management to gain in-depth insights into each company.

The 1-on-1 portion of this event is for institutional clients of ROTH and is by invitation only. For more information and how to registration, please see www.roth.com/conferences/upcoming-conferences , or contact your ROTH sales representative at (949) 720-5700 or e-mail: registration@roth.com.

VENUE:

1 Hotel Central Park , 1414 Avenue of the Americas (58th Street) , New York, NY 10019

Participating Companies Include – As of 11/10/2022

Company Name Sub-Sector Company URL 22nd Century Group, Inc. (XXII) Biotech/Plant Sciences https://www.xxiicentury.com/ Agriforce Growing Systems (AGRI) Protein Technologies https://agriforcegs.com/ Alico, Inc. (ALCO) Farmland Management https://www.alicoinc.com/ American Vanguard Corporation (AVD) Biotech/Plant Sciences http://www.american-vanguard.com/ AppHarvest, Inc. (APPH) Indoor Ag https://www.appharvest.com Benson Hill (BHIL) Biotech/Plant Sciences https://bensonhill.com Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (BIOX) Biotech https://www.biocerescrops.com Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) Aquaculture https://bluestarfoods.com/ Burro (PRIVATE) Farmland Management www.burro.ai Chonex, Inc. (PRIVATE) Crop Protection https://www.strongsoil.com/ Cibus (PRIVATE) Precision Agriculture https://www.cibus.com/ Deveron Corp. (DVRNF) Precision Agriculture https://deveronuas.com Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI) Farmland Management http://www.farmlandpartners.com/ Green Star Royalties (PRIVATE) Farmland Management https://www.starroyalties.com/green-star Growers Edge (PRIVATE) Farmland Management https://www.growersedge.com/ Kalera AS (KAL) Indoor Ag https://kalera.com Local Bounti Corporation (LOCL) Indoor Ag https://localbounti.com/ S&W Seed Co. (SANW) Farmland Management https://swseedco.com/ urban-gro, Inc. (UGRO) Indoor Ag https://www.urban-gro.com/ Valmont Industries (VMI) Water Analytics https://www.valmont.com/ Vestaron (PRIVATE) Biologicals https://www.vestaron.com/

Company Descriptions provided by b2i digital - https://b2idigital.com/roth-agtech-answers

Thank you to the event sponsors:

Company Name Company URL B2I DIGITAL, Inc. https://b2idigital.com/ InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN) https://www.investorbrandnetwork.com/ Lowenstein Sandler LLP https://www.lowenstein.com/about-us

About ROTH Capital Partners, LLC:

ROTH Capital Partners, LLC (ROTH), is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving emerging growth companies and their investors. As a full-service investment bank, ROTH provides capital raising, M&A advisory, analytical research, trading, market-making services and corporate access.

Headquartered in Newport Beach, Calif., ROTH is privately-held and owned by its employees, and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information on ROTH, please visit www.roth.com.

Investor and Media Contact:

ROTH Capital Partners

Isabel Mattson-Pain

Director of Marketing & Corporate Access, imattson-pain@roth.com

949-720-7117

Media Partner

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com