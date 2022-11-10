The Footwear Market is expected to grow by $55.92 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.36% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Footwear Market in APAC 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06359999/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the footwear market in APAC provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current regional market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for athletic footwear, social media advertising impacting the market growth, and expanding the fashion industry positively impacting growth.

The footwear market in APAC analysis includes the distribution channel segment and geographic landscape.



The footwear market in APAC is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC



This study identifies the increased online product penetration as one of the prime reasons driving the footwear market growth in APAC during the next few years. Also, increasing disposable income boosting the footwear market in the region and a rising number of brand outlets will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the footwear market in APAC covers the following areas:

• Footwear market sizing in APAC

• Footwear market forecast in APAC

• Footwear market industry analysis in APAC



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading footwear markets vendors in APAC that include Adidas AG, Alpinestars USA Inc., ASICS Corp., Bata India Ltd., Belle International Holdings Ltd., Daphne International Holdings Ltd., GEOX Spa, Industria de Diseno Textil SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Metro Brands Ltd., Nike Inc., Paragon Polymer Products Pvt. Ltd., PUMA SE, PVH Corp., Sara Suole Pvt. Ltd., VF Corp., Wolverine World Wide Inc., Woodland Worldwide, VKC Pride, and Reliance Industries Ltd. Also, the footwear market in the APAC analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.

