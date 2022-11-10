The Dickey Foundation Presents First Responders Grant in Georgia

Savannah, GA, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dickey Foundation, the nonprofit arm of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, will be providing a grant to the men and women of the Savannah Fire Department for Case Commander Incident Command Systems, as well as Dashboard Commanders.

Members of the Dickey Foundation will offer this generous donation at a grant presentation being held at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 15th at the Savannah Fire Headquarters located at 121 E Oglethorpe Ave, Savannah, GA 31401.

The equipment donation will consist of Case Commander Incident Command Systems, as well as Dashboard Commanders. Incident Command Systems are used by the Savannah Fire Department to track personnel and equipment while engaged in emergency operations. These devices are essential to successfully mitigating all-hazard emergency scenes, as well as supporting the efforts of the Incident Commander to maintain accountability of all personnel and ensure that their safety is always at the forefront of any emergency.

“As we know, firefighters are at risk every day.” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit. “Therefore, we are very glad to be able to provide these brave men and women with the devices to help ensure their safety during all calls or emergencies.”

The equipment grant has a combined value of more than $7,000 and The Dickey Foundation is proud that they can support local first responders by providing them with these critically important systems.

