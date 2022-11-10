The Global Decanter Market is expected to grow by $110.45 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.69% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Decanter Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06359998/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the decanter market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing number of pubs, bars, hotels, and home bars, access to online distribution channels and growing online sales of drinkware products, and rising popularity of wine, whiskey, and other spirits.

The decanter market analysis includes the material segment and geographic landscape.



The decanter market is segmented as below:

By Material

• Glass

• Plastic



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the personalization of drinkware for gifting purposes as one of the prime reasons driving the decanter market growth during the next few years. Also, the introduction of luxurious drinkware products with innovative functionalities and a rising population of youth worldwide will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters. Our report on the decanter market covers the following areas:

• Decanter market sizing

• Decanter market forecast

• Decanter market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading decanter market vendors that include Be Fun LLC, Bormioli Luigi Spa, Fiskars Group, Godinger Silver Art Co., Lenox Corp., Ngwenya Glass Swaziland/Eswatini, Prestige Decanters, Ravenscroft Crystal, Royal Selangor International, Saverglass SAS, Tiroler Glashutte GmbH, Wine Enthusiast Co., ZALTO Glas GMBH, and Zwiesel Kristallglas AG. Also, the decanter market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

