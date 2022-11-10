The Global Cooking Oil Market is expected to grow by $46.18 bn during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cooking Oil Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06359997/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the cooking oil market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing consumer awareness regarding the health benefits of palm oil, growing demand for used cooking oil for various applications, and increasing demand for trans-fat-free oils.

The cooking oil market analysis includes the distribution channel and type segments and geographic landscape.



The cooking oil market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Type

• Palm oil

• Rapeseed oil

• Soy oil

• Sunflower oil

• Other cooking oil



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing influence of online retailing as one of the prime reasons driving the cooking oil market growth during the next few years. Also, the increasing prominence of private-label brands and natural oil blends, and flavored canola oil will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the cooking oil market covers the following areas:

• Cooking oil market sizing

• Cooking oil market forecast

• Cooking oil market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cooking oil market vendors that include AAK AB, Adams Group, Adani Wilmar Ltd., American Vegetable Oils Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Associated British Foods Plc, Aveno NV, Avril SCA, Borges International Group SLU, Bunge Ltd., C. Thywissen GmbH, Cargill Inc., Catania Spagna, COFCO Corp., Corteva Inc., Deoleo SA, Fuji Oil Holdings Inc., Marico Ltd., Nisshin OilliO Group Ltd., and Royal Smilde BV. Also, the cooking oil market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

